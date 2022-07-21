Plant-based Meat Market Analysis, Growth Opportunities, Future Demand, And Leading Players Updates By Forecast To 2021-2031

New York, 2022-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ — Global Plant-based Meat Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Plant-based Meat Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Plant-based meat is a type of food that is made from plants, rather than from animals. It is a relatively new category of food, and one that is growing in popularity, as more and more people are looking for ways to reduce their meat consumption, for health, environmental, or ethical reasons.

There are a number of different plant-based meat products on the market, made from a variety of different ingredients. Some of the most popular include products made from soy, such as tofu or tempeh, and products made from pea protein, such as the popular brand, Beyond Meat.

Key Trends

There are a few key trends in plant-based meat technology. One is the use of new plant-based ingredients to create meat-like textures and flavors. Another is the use of new technologies to create plant-based meat products that are higher in protein and lower in fat. And lastly, there is a trend toward using plant-based meat products as a means to reduce the environmental impact of the meat industry.

One of the key trends in plant-based meat technology is the use of new plant-based ingredients to create meat-like textures and flavors. For example, companies are using pea protein, soy protein, and other plant-based proteins to create products that have the texture and taste of meat. In addition, companies are using plant-based fats, such as coconut oil, to create products that are lower in fat than traditional meat products.

Another key trend in plant-based meat technology is the use of new technologies to create plant-based meat products that are higher in protein and lower in fat. For example, companies are using extrusion technologies to create plant-based meat products that are higher in protein and lower in fat. In addition, companies are using new fermentation technologies to create plant-based meat products that are higher in protein and lower in fat.

Lastly, there is a trend towards using plant-based meat products as a means to reduce the environmental impact of the meat industry. The meat industry is a major contributor to greenhouse gas emissions. By replacing meat with plant-based meat products, we can reduce the environmental impact of the meat industry.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the Plant-based Meat market are the rising awareness of the health benefits of plant-based meat and the growing preference for vegan and vegetarian diets. Other factors that are driving the growth of the plant-based meat market include the increasing number of food allergies and intolerances, and the concerns about the environmental impact of meat production.

Market Segments

The Plant-based Meat Market is segmented on the basis of market is segmented on the basis of product type, source, category, and region. By product type, it is classified into tofu-based, tempeh-based, TVP-based, seitan–based, quorn-based, and others. By source, it is divided into soy-based, wheat-based, mycoprotein, pea-based and others. By category, it is categorized into frozen, refrigerated, and shelf stable. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The Plant-based Meat Market report includes players such as Amy’s Kitchen, BeyondMeat, Cauldron Foods, Garden Protein International, Inc., Meatless B.V., VBites Food, Ltd., MGP Ingredients, Sonic Biochem Extractions Limited, Kellogg Company, and Archer-Daniels-Midland Company.

