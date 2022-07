Concentrated Solar Power Market is expected to witness Incredible Growth during 2021-2031 | Abengoa Solar, BrightSource Energy, First Solar, SolarReserve, Schott Solar, Solar Millennium

New York, 2022-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ — Global Concentrated Solar Power Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Concentrated Solar Power Market market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Concentrated solar power (CSP) technology uses mirrors or lenses to concentrate sunlight onto a small area to produce heat. This heat is then used to generate electricity in a steam turbine or engine. CSP systems can be used to power a single home or business, or they can be used on a much larger scale to power entire cities.

There are several different types of CSP technology, each with its own advantages and disadvantages. The most common type of CSP is parabolic trough technology, which uses long, curved mirrors to concentrate sunlight onto a central receiver tube. Parabolic trough systems are the most mature CSP technology, and they are currently the only type of CSP in commercial operation at utility-scale.

Covid 19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the concentrated solar power market in a number of ways. Firstly, the outbreak of the pandemic has led to a decrease in global demand for electricity, as businesses and factories have been forced to close and people have been asked to stay at home. This has led to a decrease in the demand for solar power, as solar power plants require a high level of electricity demand to operate effectively. Secondly, the pandemic has led to a decrease in the availability of finance for solar power projects, as investors are hesitant to invest in new projects during such uncertain times. Thirdly, the pandemic has caused delays in the construction of new solar power plants, as supply chains have been disrupted and workers have been unable to travel to site. Finally, the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a decrease in the demand for solar panels, as manufacturers have been forced to close their factories.

Key Trends

The main advantage of CSP over other solar power technologies is that it can be used to store energy, in the form of heat, which can then be used to generate electricity even when the sun is not shining. This makes CSP an attractive option for providing power at night or during periods of cloudy weather. A number of different CSP technologies are currently in use or under development. The most common are parabolic troughs, solar towers, and parabolic dishes.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the CSP market are the same drivers that are driving the growth of the renewable energy market as a whole: the declining cost of renewable energy technology, the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and the need to diversify the energy mix.

Market Segments

By Technology :

Solar Power Tower

Linear Concentrating Systems

Stirling Dish technology

By Operation type:

Stand-alone Systems

With Storage

By Capacity:

Less than 50 MW

50 MW to 99 MW

100 MW and above

By Ownership:

Captive

Independent Power Producer

Utility

Key Players

Abengoa Solar

BrightSource Energy

First Solar

SolarReserve

Schott Solar

Solar Millennium

Solel

ACS Cobra

Acciona

Areva Solar

