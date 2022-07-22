Office Supplies Market to record robust growth rate in coming 10 years | 3M, Aurora, ICO, BIC

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Office Supplies Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Office Supplies Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Office supplies are items used in offices for various purposes such as writing, printing, and cleaning. They can be divided into two categories: consumables and durables. Consumables are items that are used up quickly, such as printer paper and ink cartridges, while durables are items that last longer, such as desks and chairs.

Key Trends

There are several key trends in office supplies technology. One is the trend toward more ergonomic and user-friendly products. This includes items such as ergonomic keyboards, mice, and chairs. Another trend is the increasing use of digital technologies. This includes items such as digital projectors and whiteboards. Finally, there is a trend toward more sustainable and environmentally friendly products. This includes items such as recycled paper and toner cartridges.

Key Drivers

There are numerous drivers of the office supplies market. The following are some of the key drivers:

1. Increasing office space: The expansion of office space is one of the key drivers of the office supplies market. With businesses expanding their operations, the need for office supplies such as furniture, stationery, and equipment also increases.

2. Advancing technology: Advances in technology have led to the development of new office supplies that cater to the needs of businesses. For instance, the introduction of cloud computing and mobile devices has created a need for new office supplies such as cloud storage devices and mobile chargers.

Market Segments

By Type

Writing Supplies

Calendars Planners

Organizers

Others

By Application

Corporates

Education

Hospitals

Hotels

By Region

North America The U.S.



Key Players

3M

Aurora

ICO

BIC

Mitsubishi

HAMELIN

Pilot

