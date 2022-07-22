Aluminum Alloy Wheels Market Growth Analysis by Product, Application, Region-Forecasts 2021-2031 | Accuride Corp, ALCAR HOLDING GMBH, BORBET GmbH, Central Motor Wheel of America Inc.

New York, 2022-Jul-22 — /EPR Network/ — Global Aluminum Alloy Wheels Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Aluminum Alloy Wheels Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Aluminum alloy wheels are made from a mixture of aluminum and other metals, typically magnesium, copper, or zinc. They offer several advantages over steel wheels, including being lighter in weight, which can improve fuel economy, as well as being more resistant to corrosion. While they are more expensive than steel wheels, they offer a number of benefits that make them worth the investment.

Get Access to A Free Sample Copy of Our Latest Report : https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS21501

Key Trends

Some of the key trends in aluminum alloy wheels technology include the development of lighter-weight wheels, the use of alternative materials such as carbon fiber, and the adoption of new manufacturing processes such as 3D printing.

Lighter weight wheels are being developed in order to improve fuel economy and reduce emissions. Carbon fiber is being used in the construction of some alloy wheels in order to further reduce weight. New manufacturing processes such as 3D printing are being used to create more complex designs and to improve the strength and durability of alloy wheels.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the aluminum alloy wheels market are the growing demand for aluminum alloy wheels from the automotive industry and the need for fuel-efficient vehicles.

The automotive industry is the largest end-user of aluminum alloy wheels. The growth of the automotive industry, especially in Asia-Pacific and Latin America, is expected to drive the aluminum alloy wheels market. The rising fuel prices and the need for fuel-efficient vehicles are the other key drivers of the aluminum alloy wheels market. Aluminum alloy wheels are lighter than steel wheels, which helps reduce the overall weight of the vehicle and, consequently, the fuel consumption.

Market Segments

The Aluminum Alloy Wheels Market is segmented on the basis of application, finishing type, and region. Depending on application, the market is classified into passenger cars and commercial vehicles. By finishing type, it is classified into polished alloy wheel, two-toned alloy wheel, and others. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The Aluminum Alloy Wheels Market report includes players such as Accuride Corp, ALCAR HOLDING GMBH, BORBET GmbH, Central Motor Wheel of America Inc., CITIC Ltd., CMS Group, ENKEI WHEELS (INDIA) LTD, Foshan Nanhai Anchi Aluminum Alloy Wheels Co. Ltd., Foshan Nanhai Zhongnan Aluminum Wheel Co. Ltd. and Howmet Aerospace Inc.

Free Customization Available : https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS21501

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

• 10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions

• In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements

• Free consultation with lead analyst of the report

• Excel data pack included with all report purchases

• Robust and transparent research methodology

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com

Phone: +1-833-761-1700

Website: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/