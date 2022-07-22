Drug Screening Market New Innovations, Challenges, Opportunities, Strategies and Forecast By 2031 | LabCorp, Quest Diagnostics, Abbott Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

The global drug screening market was valued at USD 5.6 billion in 2021 and it is expected to reach up to USD 25.3 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 16.3% during the projection period.

Global Drug Screening Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Drug Screening Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters' and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Drug screening is the process of recognizing illicit and some recommended drugs in the blood, urine, and other biological samples. A drug screening process is also called the analysis and detection of performance-enhancing drugs consumed by professional athletes like steroids and HGH in order to improve stamina and performance at the time of the sport.

Some of the major illegal drugs include heroin, cannabis, cocaine, methamphetamines, methadone, and amphetamine. The rising incidence of such drugs consumptions across the world is the major concern being faced by many governments. For example, according to National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), in 2010, an estimated 22.6 million of the population were illicit drug users in the U.S, which accounted for an estimated 8.9% of the total population of the country.

Market Trends and Drivers

The key factor boosting the growth of the market is growing drug and alcohol consumption. Drug abuse and alcohol consumption are increasing worldwide. According to the World Drug Report 2021, in 2019, an estimated 275 million people across the globe aged 15–64, or 1 in every 18 people in that age group, have used drugs at least once in the previous year. In the same year, drug use killed almost half a million people, while drug use disorders resulted in 18 million years of healthy life lost, mainly owing to opioids. Alcohol consumption has shown similar increases, with consequences witnessed in the growing incidence of impaired driving. The increasing consumption of illicit drugs & alcohol will further boost the development of drug screening products & services on the road, thereby driving the overall market growth.

Market Restraints and Challenges

The key factor hindering the growth of the market is the prohibition of workplace drug testing in some countries. Some countries like Canada, Colombia, Argentina, Chile, and South Africa, consider drug & alcohol testing at the workplace to be a violation of employee privacy. For example, pre-employment drug testing is only performed in France when physicians recommend the test. In Poland and the Czech Republic, drug & alcohol tests in the workplace are prohibited. In Canada, the Eastern Canadian case laws permit drug & alcohol testing only when workplace operations are fundamentally dangerous or where drug and alcohol testing is limited to a few special cases. Such prohibitions in various countries may hamper the adoption of drug & alcohol testing in these markets, so restraining overall market growth to a certain extent.

Major Players in the Global Drug Screening Market

The key players studied in the global drug screening market are LabCorp (US), Quest Diagnostics (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Alfa Scientific Designs, Inc. (US), OraSure Technologies, Inc. (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Roche (Switzerland), MPD Inc. (US), Shimadzu (Japan), LifeLoc Technologies (US), Drägerwerk (Germany), Premier Biotech, Inc. (US), Omega Laboratories, Inc. (US), Psychemedics (US), Clinical Reference Laboratory (US), American Bio Medica Corporation (US), ACM Global Laboratories (US), CareHealth America Corp (US), Sciteck, Inc. (US), Synens (France), Intoximeters (US), AccuSource (US), Cordant Health Solutions (US), Millennium Health (US).

