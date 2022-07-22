Dental 3D Printing Market to grow up to USD 17.4 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 18.8% during the forecast period

New York, 2022-Jul-22 — /EPR Network/ — Global Dental 3D Printing Market was valued at USD 3.1 billion in 2021 and it is anticipated to grow up to USD 17.4 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 18.8% during the forecast period.

The dental 3D printing market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Dental 3D Printing Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Dental 3D printing is a method of designing three-dimensional solid dental models like implants, surgical guides, braces, dentures, crowns, and bridges. Dental 3D printing is an additive process that comprises laying down sequential layers of materials that are programmed by a digital file to produce 3D models. The demand for 3D printing in the dental industry has raised, as technology has advanced, allowing dentists to perform dental procedures with greater precision, effectiveness, and minimal trauma to patients. However, the high cost of materials and software used to run dental 3D printers is a major factor hindering the growth of the market.

Market Trends and Drivers

The key factor propelling the growth of the market is the high incidence of dental caries and dental illness. Dental caries or tooth decay is a common ailment across all age groups, with the global incidence of decayed and missing teeth (DMT) rising dramatically in recent years. According to the CDC, in 2019, 64.9% of adults aged above 18 years of age had a dental examination or dental cleaning procedure. According to the American College of Prosthodontists, more than 36 million Americans are completely edentulous, and around 120 million Americans are missing at least one tooth. The number of eventually edentulous patients is anticipated to boost to more than 200 million Americans in the next 15 years. Single crowns to substitute a missing tooth were the most common restorative procedure; according to the American College of Prosthodontists, ~2.3 million implant-supported crowns are made every year.

Global Dental 3D Printing Market Segmentation

The report analyses the global dental 3D printing market based on product & services, technology, application, end-user, and region.

Global Dental 3D Printing Market by Product & Services

Based on product & services, it is segmented into services, material, and equipment. The services segment is accounted for the largest share of the dental 3D printing market. The large share of the segment is primarily attributed to the competitive pricing offered by dental 3D printing service providers and the large-scale outsourcing of dental product design & production by small hospitals, dental clinics, and laboratories.

Global Dental 3D Printing Market by Technology

Based on technology, it is segmented into VAT photopolymerization, selective laser sintering, polyjet printing, fused deposition modeling, and other technologies. The VAT photopolymerization segment is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period. The large share of the segment is primarily attributed to its wide applications in the manufacturing of dental implants, dentures, CMF guides, prosthetics and implants, porous scaffolds, and dental restoration.

Global Dental 3D Printing Market by Application

Based on application, it is segmented into prosthodontics, orthodontics, and implantology. The prosthodontics segment is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. The large share of the segment is primarily attributed to the growing demand for crowns and bridges, the rising prevalence of dental caries, the increasing incidence of tooth loss, and the increasing customer acceptance of advanced dental technologies.

Global Dental 3D Printing Market by End User

Based on end user, it is segmented into dental laboratories, dental hospitals & clinics, and dental academic and research institutions. The dental laboratories segment is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing number of dental laboratories, expansion of dental laboratories in developing countries, rapid abortion of advanced technologies by small and large laboratories across the world, the outsourcing of certain manufacturing functions to dental laboratories, and the rising demand for customized/fabricated dental framing solutions required for various applications.

Geographical Analysis of Dental 3D Printing Market

Region-wise, it is studied across the North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America accounted for the largest share of the dental 3D printing market. The key factors such as high and growing incidence of dental caries and tooth loss, the rising geriatric population, high oral expenditure, increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry, and the rising popularity of digital dentistry.

Major Players in Dental 3D Printing Market

The key players in the dental 3D printing market are Stratasys (US), 3D Systems (US), Roland DG Corporation (Japan), EnvisionTEC US LLC (Germany), DWS Systems SRL (Italy), Align Technology Inc. (US), Formlabs (US), Prodways Group (France), SLM Solutions (Germany), Carbon, Inc. (US), Concept Laser (Germany), EOS GmbH (Germany), Rapid Shape GmbH (Germany), Asiga (Australia), DENTSPLY Sirona, Inc. (US), SprintRay, Inc. (US), Zortrax (Poland), Detax Ettlingen GmbH (Germany), DMG America (US), 3Dresyns (Spain), Micron Dental (US), Amann Girrbach AG (Austria), Carima (South Korea), Planmeca OY (Finland), and Shenzhen PioCreat 3D Technology Co., Ltd. (China).

