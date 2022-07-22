Automotive Robotics Market Overview by recent opportunities, growth size, regional analysis and forecasts to 2031

New York, 2022-Jul-22 — /EPR Network/ — Global Automotive Robotics Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Automotive Robotics Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Automotive robotics is the application of robots to the automotive industry. Automotive robots can be used for various tasks such as welding, painting, and assembling cars. Automotive robots are usually designed to work in specific tasks in a factory setting. Automotive robotics has been growing in popularity in recent years as factories have become more automated.

Key Trends

The increasing demand for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles is the major factor driving the growth of the automotive robotics technology market.

The need for efficient and cost-effective manufacturing processes is another key factor fuelling the market growth.

Some of the key trends in the automotive robotics technology market include the increasing adoption of collaborative robots, the growing demand for 3D printing in the automotive industry, and the rising popularity of cloud-based solutions.

Collaborative robots are gaining popularity in the automotive industry due to their ability to work safely alongside humans. 3D printing is also becoming increasingly popular in the automotive sector due to its ability to produce complex parts quickly and cost-effectively.

Key Drivers

The global automotive robotics market is driven by the increasing demand for advanced manufacturing processes in the automotive industry. The automotive industry is increasingly adopting robotics to improve productivity and efficiency.

The automotive robotics market is also driven by the increasing demand for safety and quality in the automotive industry. The automotive industry is investing heavily in the research and development of new robotics technologies to improve the safety and quality of automotive products.

Market Segments

The automotive robotics market is segmented by type, component, application, and region. By component, the market is classified into drive, sensor, controller, and others. Based on type, it is bifurcated into articulated robots, cartesian robots, and others. On the basis of application, it is divided into welding, painting, cutting, and others. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Key Players

The global automotive robotics market includes players such as ABB, Kuka AG, Fanuc Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Comau, Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Seiko Epson Corporation, Denso Wave Incorporated, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., and others.

