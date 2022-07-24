Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics Has Predicted To Industry Expansion At A CAGR Of 8.5% Over The Decade| Fact.MR Study

Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics Market Report By Test Type (Colorectal Cancer FOB Tests, Colorectal Cancer CTC Tests, Colorectal Cancer CEA Tests, Colorectal Cancer BRAF V600 Mutation Tests, KRAS Mutation Tests), By End User – Forecast to 2021–2031

The global colorectal cancer diagnostics market and have predicted to industry expansion at a CAGR of 8.5% over the decade. Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, has compiled a comprehensive assessment of various aspects that influence market growth and revenue potential. The market for colorectal cancer diagnostics was worth US$ 2 Bn in 2020, and is predicted to rise 2.2X by the end of the decade.

Prominent Key players of the Colorectal cancer diagnostics market survey report:

  • Danaher Corporation
  • Rosetta Genomics
  • Epigenomics AG
  • Exact Science Corporation
  • Pathway Genomics Corporation
  • Biocept Inc.
  • Cancer Genetics Inc.

Key Segments Covered in Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics Industry Survey

  • By Test Type:
    • Colorectal Cancer FOB Tests
    • Colorectal Cancer CTC Tests
    • Colorectal Cancer CEA Tests
    • Colorectal Cancer BRAF V600 Mutation Tests
    • Colorectal Cancer Immunohistochemistry Tests
    • C-kit/CD117
    • KRAS Mutation Tests
    • Others
  • By End User:
    • Hospital-associated Labs
    • Independent Diagnostic Laboratories
    • Cancer Research Institutes
    • Others

