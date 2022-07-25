Wood Coating Market – Industry Specific Opportunities and Trends Affecting the Growth | AKZO NOBEL N.V, Axalta Coating Systems, BASF SE

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Wood Coating Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Wood Coating Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Wood coatings are products that are used to protect the wood from the elements and from wear and tear. There are many different types of wood coatings on the market, and each has its own advantages and disadvantages. The type of wood coating that you choose will depend on the type of wood that you are working with, the environment in which the wood will be used, and your personal preferences. Some of the most popular types of wood coatings include varnish, stain, paint, and oil.

Key Trends

There are several key trends in wood coating technology. One is the development of more durable and weather-resistant finishes. This is being driven by the need for products that can better withstand the elements and the wear and tear of daily use. Another trend is the use of more environmentally-friendly finishes. This is in response to consumer demand for products that are less harmful to the environment. Additionally, there is a trend toward using more natural and renewable resources in the production of wood coatings. This is in line with the general trend toward sustainable and green products.

Key Drivers

Some of the key drivers of the wood coating market include the growing construction industry, the need for eco-friendly and sustainable products, the increasing preference for wood furniture, and the growing awareness about the benefits of wood coatings.

The need for eco-friendly and sustainable products is another driver of the wood coating market, as these products are made from renewable resources and do not emit harmful pollutants into the environment.

Market Segments

By Resin Type

Polyurethane

Acrylics

By Technology

Waterborne

Powder Coating

By End Use

Furniture

Joinery

By Region

North America The U.S.



Key Players

AKZO NOBEL N.V

Axalta Coating Systems

BASF SE

DowDuPont Inc.

Eastman Chemical Company

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

PPG Industries Inc.

RPM International Inc.

