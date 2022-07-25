Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment Market Anticipated to Grow at Much Faster Rate in Upcoming Years

Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment Industry Overview

The global ultraviolet disinfection equipment market size is anticipated to reach USD 6.17 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2030. The growth of the market is largely driven by the increased government initiatives along with the rising demand for ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment from healthcare organizations.

 

Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global ultraviolet disinfection equipment market on the basis of component type, application, end-use, and region:

 

Based on the Component Type Insights, the market is segmented into UV Lamps, Ballasts/Controller Units, Quartz Sleeves, Reactor Chambers and Others.

  • The UV lamps segment led the market in 2021 with a revenue share of 36.6%. Various UV lamps, such as low-pressure bulbs, are generally used in applications with low flow rates and longer exposure durations, whereas amalgam lamps are employed in commercial-type applications because they can effectively remove microbial contamination. As a result, increased demand for UV lamps is likely to fuel industry expansion.
  • Reactor chambers are estimated to witness a steady CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2030. Reactor chambers provide high flow capacity despite their smaller dimensions, are easy to install, and have head losses lower than 0.5 meters. These features are likely to drive the growth of the industry.
  • Quartz sleeve fouling is typically caused by the accumulation of magnesium, algae, and calcium ions, as well as an iron layer, developed owing to poor equipment maintenance.

 

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Water & Wastewater Treatment, Air Treatment and Others.

  • The water and wastewater segment led the market and accounted for 44.2% of the global revenue share in 2021. Rapid industrialization in developing economies has resulted in rising water pollution along with the increase in demand for clean and safe drinking water owing to the increasing population, which is expected to propel the product demand.

    Most of the educational facilities are in areas of high population density, and the air can be polluted by a wide range of contaminants in both indoor and outdoor spaces. As a result, a wide range of schools and educational institutions have started utilizing air purifiers, such as UV disinfection systems, to curb the spread of coronavirus and reduce indoor air pollution.

 

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Municipal, Residential, Commercial and Industrial.

  • The municipal segment led the global UV disinfection equipment market in 2020 with a revenue share of 44.9% on account of the increased penetration of the technology in water & wastewater treatment plants in developed countries.

 

  • In recent years, in developing economies, industrial activities and urbanization have led to environmental deterioration because of untreated or inadequately treated industrial wastewater effluents.

 

Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment Regional Outlook

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Central & South America
  • Middle East & Africa

 

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Major manufacturers are increasing their focus on product innovations and technological advancements owing to the rising demand for devices equipped with UV technology amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

 

Some prominent players in the global ultraviolet disinfection equipment market include

  • Xylem
  • Trojan Technologies
  • Halma PLC
  • Calgon Carbon Corp.
  • Atlantic Ultraviolet Corp.
  • Evoqua Water Technologies LLC
  • Advanced UV, Inc.
  • American Ultraviolet
  • Atlantium Technologies Ltd.
  • Hönle AG
  • Lumalier Corp.
  • Xenex
  • ENAQUA
  • I.T.A. Srl
  • Hitech Ultraviolet Pvt. Ltd.

 

