Machine Tools Market will grow at a CAGR of ~3.3% during the forecast period (2020-2030).

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global machine tools market, presenting historical demand data (2015-2020) and forecast statistics for the period of 2020-2030. The study divulges essential insights on the machine tools market on the basis of product type (Metal Cutting Machine Tools (Machining Centers, Laser, EDM, & Related, Lathes and Other Metal Cutting), Metal forming Machine Tools (Presses, Punching & Shearing Machines, Bending & Forming Machine, Other Metal Forming) and end use (Automotive & Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Machinery, General Manufacturing and Others) across seven major regions.

The global machine tools market was valued at ~US$ 72 Bn at the end of 2019 and is anticipated to surpass US$ 99 Bn by the end of the forecast period 2020-2030. The Automotive & Transportation segment is estimated to be the most lucrative end use capturing 36% of the overall demand pie in the global machine tools market. Furthermore, manufacturers are adopting green manufacturing to reduce the overall operating cost by using energy efficient processes that can drastically reduce energy and utility bills, thus fueling the demand for machine tools with lesser power consumption. However, the recent COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in production shortfall coupled with disruptions in supply chain in several industries such as the automotive sector. However, the global demand for machine tools market is foreseen to fare well with the sudden down shift in the global demand.

Machine Tools Market – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Machine Tools market evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Machine Tools market are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Machine Tools supplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

The research is beneficial for shareholders in Machine Tools, including investors, manufacturers, service providers, distributors, and suppliers, and can help them in developing suitable business strategies to flourish in the market.

Insights and wisdom presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts.

Product Launches to Remain a Prime Growth Lever

Key players in the machine tools market are Komatsu Limited, DMG Mori, Okuma Corporation, TRUMPF Group, Hyundai WIA Corporation and Doosan Machine Tools among others. Prominent machine tools manufacturers are launching new products and capitalizing significantly in their R&D endeavors to bring constant change in their line of products as per the todays dynamic industry trends. For instance,

In 2020, United Grinding and Ewag developed a new product, Laser Line Ultra to simplify micro cutting tool production. This newly developed product uses an 8-axis configuration and picosecond lasers to incorporate complex micro geometries in cutting tools

In 2020, Doosan Machine Tools expanded its product portfolio with the introduction of DNM 4500L and DNM 5700L. The new DNM series products are designed for faster and precise machining of diverse workpieces.

Report benefits & key questions answered

Post covid consumer spending on Machine Tools: the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies.

the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies. Machine Tools demand outlook: the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Machine Tools. As per the study, the demand for Machine Tools will grow through 2030.

the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Machine Tools. As per the study, the demand for Machine Tools will grow through 2030. Machine Tools historical volume analysis: Fact.MR survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2020-2030.

survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2020-2030. Machine Tools consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

Machine Tools Market Segmentations:

By Product Type : Metal Cutting Machining Centres & Related Laser, EDM, & Related Lathes Other Metal Cutting Metal Forming Presses Punching & Shearing Machines Bending & Forming Machine Other Metal Forming

By End-Use : Automotive & Transportation Electrical & Electronics Machinery General Manufacturing & Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia MEA



