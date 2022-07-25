According to a recently published report by Fact.MR, the global decabromodiphenyl ether market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 4% between 2021 and 2031, reaching US$ 400 Mn by the end of the said forecast period. Flame retardants such as decabromodiphenyl ether are becoming a required component in many polymer-based industries and the manufacture of electrical and electronic equipment.

Historical data points out that the market registered steady expansion, clocking a CAGR of almost 4% from 2016 to 2020. By the end of the said historical period, the market was valued at US$ 270 Mn. Contractions were experienced in the initial half of 2020, attributed to stringent lockdowns imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19. Fortunately, high demand for advanced flame retardants across such important settings as hospitals and clinics sustained production levels to a significant extent.

Due to amplifying demand for high-performance chemicals in several end-use verticals such as construction, electrical and electronics, and plastics, the market for decabromodiphenyl ethers will see steady growth. High textile output from key regions such as Asia will stimulate demand for decabromodiphenyl ether to prevent fire accidents during the production process.

Decabromodiphenyl Ether Market – Scope of Report:

Competitive Landscape:

TOSOH Corporation, ICL-IP Europe, SULI Co. Ltd., Shouguang Weidong Chemical, Toronto Research Chemicals, Wingar Fengtai Chemical, Acuro, Shandong Haiwang Chemical Co. Ltd, and AccuStandard are some prominent decabromodiphenyl ether manufacturers.

ICL-IP, a prominent chemicals and minerals manufacturer, produces a range of sustainable polymeric flame retardants, which include a broad range of material, including hexabromocyclododecane (HBCD) and decabromodiphenyl ether

Likewise, Toronto Research Chemicals Inc. offers decabromodiphenyl ether (C12Br10O) and decabromodiphenyl ether-13C12 (13C12Br10O) to be used as flame retardants in plastics/polymers/composites

Decabromodiphenyl Ether Market Segmentations:

Purity Grade 83% Purity Grade Decabromodiphenyl Ether 97% Purity Grade Decabromodiphenyl Ether

Material Polyolefin Decabromodiphenyl Ether Polyvinylchloride Decabromodiphenyl Ether Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Decabromodiphenyl Ether Polyurethane Decabromodiphenyl Ether Polypropylene Decabromodiphenyl Ether

End Use Decabromodiphenyl Ether for Building & Construction Decabromodiphenyl Ether for Electronics & Electrical Equipment Decabromodiphenyl Ether for Automotive & Transportation Decabromodiphenyl Ether for Textiles Decabromodiphenyl Ether for Other End Uses



