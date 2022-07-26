Pea Protein Market to Show Incredible Growth and Forecast by 2031 | Cargill, Roquette, Ajinomoto, Kerry, Bunge

New York , 2022-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Pea Protein Market” is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Pea protein is a type of protein that is derived from peas. Pea protein is considered to be a complete protein, meaning that it contains all of the essential amino acids that the body needs. Pea protein is also a good source of iron and fiber. Pea protein is often used as a vegan or vegetarian alternative to animal-based proteins, such as whey protein. Pea protein powder can be used to make shakes, smoothies, and baked goods.

Key Trends

The key trends in pea protein technology are the increasing demand for plant-based proteins, the development of new protein sources, and the improvement of protein quality.

The demand for plant-based proteins is increasing due to the growing awareness of the health benefits of plant-based diets. Plant-based proteins are lower in saturated fat and cholesterol than animal-based proteins, and they are a good source of fiber and antioxidants.

The development of new protein sources is driven by the need for more sustainable and environmentally friendly protein sources. Pea protein is a sustainable protein source that requires less water and land than animal-based proteins.

The quality of pea protein has been improved through the development of new processing techniques. Pea protein isolate, for example, is a high-quality protein that is nearly free of carbohydrates and fat.

Key Drivers

The rising demand for plant-based protein is driven by the growing awareness of the health benefits of plant-based diets, the increasing number of vegans and vegetarians, and the growing popularity of flexitarian diets. Pea protein is a good source of plant-based protein and is a viable alternative to animal-based proteins for vegans, vegetarians, and flexitarians.

The health benefits associated with pea protein include its high protein content, its low fat and carbohydrate content, its high digestibility, and its high levels of essential amino acids. Pea protein is also a good source of iron, magnesium, and potassium.

Market Segments

By Type

Pea Protein Isolate

Pea Protein Concentrate

Textured Pea Protein

By Form

Dry

Liquid

By Application

Dietary Supplement

Bakery & Confectionery

Meat Products & Alternatives

Key Players

Cargill

Roquette

Ajinomoto

Kerry

Bunge

Ingredion

A&B Ingredients

Axiom Foods Inc.

Burcon Nutrascience Corporation

Cosucra Groupe

GEMEF Industries

