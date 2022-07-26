Tire Cord Fabric Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace Over 2021-2031 | Indorama Ventures, Kordsa Teknik Tekstil, Hyosung Advanced Materials Corporation

New York, 2022-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ — Global Tire Cord Fabric Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Tire Cord Fabric Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Tire Cord Fabric is a type of fabric that is made from the steel cords that are used in tires. This fabric is very strong and durable, and is often used in applications where high strength and durability are required. Tire Cord Fabric is often used in the manufacture of tires, belting, and other industrial products.

Key Trends

There are a few key trends in tire cord fabric technology. One is the use of stronger and more durable fibers. This means that tires can withstand more wear and tear, and last longer. Another trend is the use of lighter weight fibers. This can help reduce the overall weight of the tire, which can improve fuel economy. Finally, there is a trend toward using more environmentally friendly materials in tire cord fabric. This includes things like recycled fibers and natural rubber.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the Tire Cord Fabric market are the increasing demand for passenger cars and commercial vehicles, the growing automotive industry, and the increasing demand for tire cord fabric from the tire industry.

The growing demand for passenger cars and commercial vehicles is one of the key drivers of the tire cord fabric market. The increasing demand for vehicles is driving the growth of the tire cord fabric market.

The growing automotive industry is another key driver of the tire cord fabric market. The automotive industry is growing at a rapid pace in developing countries such as China, India, and Brazil. The growing automotive industry is expected to drive the growth of the tire cord fabric market.

Market Segments

The Tire Cord Fabric Market is segmented into material, vehicle, application and region. Depending on material, the market is bifurcated into nylon, polyester, and others. On the basis of application, it is categorized into OEM and replacement. As per vehicle, it is classified into passenger car and commercial vehicle. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The Tire Cord Fabric Market report includes players such as Indorama Ventures, Kordsa Teknik Tekstil, Hyosung Advanced Materials Corporation, Zhejiang Hailide New Material Co., Ltd., Shenma Industrial Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Unifull Industrial Fibre Co., Ltd., Kolon Industries, Wuxi Taiji Industry Co., Ltd., Far Eastern New Century Corporation and Oriental Industries (Suzhou) Ltd.

