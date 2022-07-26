Squash Rackets Market is growth trajectory of around 4% CAGR through 2030

Rising popularity of squash as a sport and also as a recreational activity is driving demand for these rackets. Growing number of professional tournaments held by bodies such as the Professional Squash Association and the World Squash Federation are bolstering adoption of the sport. Product innovations in terms of design and material are expected to remain a critical factor in terms of positive developments in the sector.

Composite materials are being used en masse to facilitate weight reduction and increased power in these rackets. Also, awareness about the sport as a viable muscle fitness option, and favorable policy introductions by governments, are expected to drive the market in the foreseeable future.

As per Fact.MR analysis, the global squash rackets market was valued at more than US$ 220 million in 2019, and will continue to rise at a steady CAGR of around 4% through 2030.

Get Sample Copy With Impact Analysis Of COVID-19 Of Market Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=794

Squash Rackets Market – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Squash Rackets market evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Squash Rackets market are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Squash Rackets supplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

The research is beneficial for shareholders in Pulse Oximeters, including investors, manufacturers, service providers, distributors, and suppliers, and can help them in developing suitable business strategies to flourish in the market.

Insights and wisdom presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts.

Collaborations & Acquisitions Gain Ground

Amer Sports, Dunlop Sports Co Ltd., HEAD, Prince Global Sports LLC, Tecnifibre, Soccer International Pvt. Ltd., Kamachi, Black Knight Enterprises Ltd., Ektelon LLC, and Oliver Sports & Squash GmbH are some of the leading squash racket manufacturers. These leading players in the industry are increasingly investing in strategic collaborations & acquisitions to improve their sales and distribution channels, in addition to the expansion of product portfolio.

For instance, Dunlop announced the renewal of its partnership with the Professional Squash Association as the official racket, ball, grip, string, and bag partner of the PSA until the conclusion of the 2022-2023 season.

Technifibre announced the acquisition of 80% of its shares by Lacoste. The aim of the deal is for the expansion of the international presence of the Technifibre brand, in addition to technical development of Lacoste products.

In January 2020, HEAD Sport GmbH entered into a multiple-year agreement with PowerBilt Holdings for production and distribution activities in Europe, North America, South America, Australia, Asia, and South Africa.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=794

Report benefits & key questions answered

Post covid consumer spending on Squash Rackets: the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies.

the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies. Squash Rackets demand outlook: the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Pulse Oximeters. As per the study, the demand for Squash Rackets will grow through 2030.

the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Pulse Oximeters. As per the study, the demand for Squash Rackets will grow through 2030. Squash Rackets historical volume analysis: Fact.MR survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2020-20320.

survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2020-20320. Squash Rackets consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

Squash Rackets Market Segmentations:

Construction Open Throat Closed Throat Hybrid

Balance Head Heavy Head Light Even

Weight Heavy Light

Player Beginner Intermediate Advanced

Frame Material Aluminum Composite

Sales Channel Independent Sport Outlets Franchised Sport Outlets Modern Trade Sports Retail Chain Direct to Consumer Online Direct to Customer Institutional Third-party Online

Region North America (U.S. & Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, & Rest of LATAM) Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Nordics, & Rest of Europe) Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, North Africa, South Africa & Rest of MEA) Japan Asia Pacific excluding Japan (China, India, ASEAN, ANZ, & Rest of APEJ)



For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/794

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in us and dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our usp is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com