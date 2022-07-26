Fiducial markers, tiny metal objects about the size of a grain of rice, are highly efficient in pinpointing the location of a tumor with high precision. As fiducial markers are an integral part of radiation therapy to target tumors without affecting nearby healthy tissues, they have high requirement in the healthcare and medical sectors. According to Fact.MR, the global fiducial markers market is set to expand at over 8% CAGR through 2031.

With the adoption of fiducial markers as a standard tool for image-guided radiotherapy, manufacturers are coming across huge demand. According to a report titled “Radiotherapy in Global Cancer Control” published by the Cancer Control Organization, availability of radiotherapy equipment varied from 8.6 machines per million people in high-income countries (as per the World Bank definition) to 1.6 per million in high-middle income, 0.71 in low-middle income countries, and 0.21 per million in low-income countries. This data reveals the growth scope for fiducial markers.

Fiducial Markers Market – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Fiducial Markers market evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Fiducial Markers market are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Fiducial Markers supplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

The research is beneficial for shareholders in Fiducial Markers market, including investors, manufacturers, service providers, distributors, and suppliers, and can help them in developing suitable business strategies to flourish in the market.

Insights and wisdom presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts.

Competitive Landscape:

As key market players are investing more, competition is getting tougher gradually in the fiducial markers market space. In order to leverage new opportunities, key players are diversifying their products.

For instance,

Boston Scientific launched its new LumiCoil™ Platinum Fiducial Markers, which are designed for clear visibility in CT, X-ray, EUS, and others, in January 2018.

Stellar Medical launched its new range of fiducial markers, such as Stellar Gold Fiducial Markers, Soft Tissue Implantable Gold Fiducial Markers, and others, in 2019.

Fiducial Markers Market Segmentations:

Product

Polymer Based Markers

Metal Based Markers

Pure Gold Markers

Liquid Based Markers

Modality

Photon Therapy

Proton Therapy

Tomotherapy

Cyberknife

Disease Site

Head & Neck

Breast

Lung

Abdomen

Prostate

Kidney

Cervix or Other Gynaecologic Organs

End User

Hospitals

Cancer Research Institutes

Radiotherapy Centers

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

