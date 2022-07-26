Artificial Limbs Market is set to witness a healthy growth of 6% over the forecast period (2020 – 2025)

The following five to seven years are projected to witness a sustained upshift in investments and exponential improvements in the artificial limbs market. The soft and pliant nature of advanced prosthetic materials to protect underlying skin from residual damage is having a significant effect on their rate of adoption.

Mind-controlled humonic solutions are a radical breakthrough in research related to artificial limbs. These solutions can restore the unmet needs of lost sensation and human-like aesthetics, including gestures and volitional control. Extensive research in the field of artificial intelligence aimed at better quality of life for amputees is fuelling the growth of the artificial limbs market. Fact.MR, in its newest report, reveals that, the artificial limbs market is all set to witness a healthy CAGR of 6% through the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Artificial Limbs Market – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Artificial Limbs market evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Artificial Limbs market are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR).

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Artificial Limbs supplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

The research is beneficial for shareholders in Artificial Limbs market, including investors, manufacturers, service providers, distributors, and suppliers, and can help them in developing suitable business strategies to flourish in the market.

Insights and wisdom presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts.

Competitive Landscape:

The artificial limbs market is highly consolidated in nature, with Ossur, Ottobock, and Hanger among the key players. Leading players have established a strong foothold in the market through strong teams, innovation, a highly-nuanced product portfolio, and timely acquisitions. For instance,

In November 2019, Ossur and Alfred Mann Foundation (AMF) signed a milestone agreement that allows Ossur to further develop and licence AMF’s implanted myoelectric sensor systems, as both these organizations surge ahead to explore the potential of mind-controlled prosthetic technologies.

In the same month, Ottobock announced advancements in upper limb prosthetics, called the Myo Plus pattern recognition system. Ottobock partnered with Hanger to fit this new design onto an amputee. The technology has been approved and cleared by the FDA.

Report benefits & key questions answered

Post covid consumer spending on Artificial Limbs: the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19.

Artificial Limbs demand outlook: the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Artificial Limbs. As per the study, the demand for Artificial Limbs will grow through 2025.

Artificial Limbs historical volume analysis: the report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2019 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019-2025.

Artificial Limbs consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis.

Artificial Limbs Market Segmentations:

Product:

Upper Extremity

Lower Extremity

Sockets

Liners

Others

End User:

Hospitals

Prosthetic Clinics

Rehabilitation Centres

Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

