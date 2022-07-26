Digital Therapeutics Industry Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 26.5% During 2022 To 2032

Digital Therapeutics was valued at US$ 4.25 Bn in 2021, and is expected to increase by 24% Y-o-Y to US$ 5.27 Bn by the end of 2022. The industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 26.5% from 2022 to 2032, reaching US$ 56.41 Bn.

Prominent Key Players Of The Digital Therapeutics Market Survey Report:

Omada Health Inc.

WellDoc, Inc.

2Morrow, Inc.

Livongo Health, Inc. (Teladoc Health Inc.)

Propeller Health

Fitbit Inc.

Canary Health

Mango Health

Noom, Inc.

Pear Therapeutics

Dexcom

Voluntis

Key Segments Covered in the Digital Therapeutics Industry Survey

By Application Type Digital Therapeutics for Diabetes Digital Therapeutics for Obesity Digital Therapeutics for CVD Digital Therapeutics for Respiratory Diseases Digital Therapeutics for Smoking Cessation Digital Therapeutics for CNS Diseases

By End User Digital Therapeutics for Patients Digital Therapeutics for Providers Digital Therapeutics for Payers Digital Therapeutics for Employers



The insights for each vendor consists of:

Company profile

SWOT analysis

Main market information

Market share

Revenue, pricing and gross margin

What insights does the Digital Therapeutics Market report provide to the readers?

Digital Therapeutics fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.

Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.

Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Digital Therapeutics player.

Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Digital Therapeutics in detail.

Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Digital Therapeutics.

