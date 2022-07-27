Commercial Drone Market Insights by 2031 & Covid-19 Analysis | 3D Robotics, Aerial Insights, AirMap, Autel Robotics, Cyberhawk Innovations, DroneDeploy

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Commercial Drone Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Commercial Drone Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Commercial drones are unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) that are used for commercial purposes. This can include anything from aerial photography and videography to package delivery and agricultural surveying. Commercial drones are typically larger and more powerful than consumer drones, and they often come with features that are specifically designed for commercial use cases.

Key Trends

Some of the key trends in the commercial drone market are:

Increased use of drones for delivery: Drones are being used more and more for delivery purposes, whether it be for food, parcels or other goods. This is thanks to their speed and efficiency, and the fact that they can avoid traffic congestion.

Development of autonomous drones: autonomous drones are those that can fly without a human operator. This technology is still in its early stages, but it is developing quickly and could have major implications for the commercial drone market.

Increased use of drones for inspection and surveying: drones are being used more and more for inspection and surveying purposes, thanks to their ability to get a close up view of structures and objects.

Key Drivers

One of the most important drivers of the commercial drone market is that drones are being used for a variety of tasks, including photography, videography, surveying, mapping, and delivery. As the capabilities of drones continue to increase, so too will the number of commercial applications for them.

Another driver of the commercial drone market is the development of new and more sophisticated drones. As drone technology advances, drones are becoming more and more capable, and this is opening up new possibilities for their use in commercial applications.

Market Segments

By Type

Fixed Wing

Rotary

By Mode of Operation

Remotely Operated

Semi-Autonomous

By End Use Industry

Agriculture & Environment

Media & Entertainment

Energy

Government

Key Players

3D Robotics

Aerial Insights

AirMap

Autel Robotics

Cyberhawk Innovations

DroneDeploy

EHANG

senseFly

Skycatch

