Gonorrhea Therapeutics Market is estimated to register a CAGR of ~4 through 2029

According to a new study of Fact.MR, the gonorrhea therapeutics market will reach ~US$ 970 Mn in 2019, and estimated to register a 4% Y-o-Y over 2018. The gonorrhea therapeutics industry will remain influenced by increased attention on new developments in novel therapeutic compounds or antimicrobials for improving the success potential of future treatment.

There has been a significant rise in the prevalence of gonorrhea that is resistant to components of dual antibiotic therapy – ceftriaxone and azithromycin, which is the only recommended treatment for gonorrhea. In addition, resistance to several other antibiotics apart from dual antibiotic therapy resulted in ‘super gonorrhea’, which has become a buzzword in the gonorrhea therapeutics market. With a slew of promising new antibiotics on the horizon, alongside surveillance, education and preventative measures to stymie prevalence of super-resistant gonorrhea, prospects seem bullish for the gonorrhea therapeutics market.

“As gonorrhea, a sexually transmitted bacterium is increasingly learning to withstand the currently available antibiotics, the infection is making progress in its relentless march towards untreatable status. Growing partnerships between companies and organizations, to develop novel drugs that combat the drug-resistant gonorrhea, are highly likely to complement gains in the market,” says Fact.MR report.

Competition Landscape

According to our study, the gonorrhea therapeutics market will remain a fairly fragmented landscape, with a large number of contenders collectively holding relatively greater shares than the frontrunners and competitors in the market. With ~40% market shares, the contenders are competing with product innovations in active therapy areas, targeted drug delivery, and capacity expansion to meet growing demand for therapeutics abreast escalating prevalence of gonorrhea.

Frontrunners in the gonorrhea therapeutics market are focusing more on diagnostic tests and services, and R&D dedicated to biosimilars and generics.

Gonorrhea Therapeutics Market Segmentations:

Drug Type Macrolide Antibiotics (Azithromycin) Third-Generation Cephalosporin Cefixime Cefotaxime Ceftizoxime Ceftriaxone Cetriaxone Tetracycline Antibiotics (Doxycycline) Fluoroquinolones Antibiotics (Gemifloxacin) Aminoglycoside (Gentamicin) Aminocyclitol (Spectinomycin)

Route of Administration Oral Intra Muscular

Therapy Type Mono Therapy Dual Therapy

Region North America Latin America Europe South Asia East Asia Oceania Middle East & Africa



