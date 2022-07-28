Intelligent Transportation System Market – Industry Specific Opportunities and Trends Affecting the Growth | Addco, Agero, Inc., Denso Corporation, EFKON GmbH

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Intelligent Transportation System Market report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters' and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

An Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) is a technology that is used to manage transportation systems and infrastructure. ITS can be used to help reduce traffic congestion, improve safety, and increase efficiency.

Key Trends

One of the key trends in Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) technology is the development of connected and automated vehicles (CAVs). CAVs are equipped with sensors and other technology that allows them to communicate with each other and with infrastructure such as traffic lights and road signs. This communication allows the vehicles to share information about their speed and location, and to coordinate their movements to avoid collisions and traffic congestion. Another key trend in ITS technology is the development of data-driven transportation systems.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of ITS market are:

Increasing demand for connectivity: There is a growing demand for connectivity between various transportation systems and vehicles. This is driven by the need for real-time information exchange between different stakeholders in the transportation system.

Advancements in technology: There have been various advancements in technology, which have led to the development of more sophisticated ITS systems. These advancements include the development of 5G technology, which will enable faster and more reliable communication between different devices.

Market Segments

By Type

Advanced Traveler Information System (ATIS)

Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS)

Advanced Transportation Pricing System (ATPS)

By Application

Traffic Management

Road Safety and Security

Freight Management

Public Transport

Environment Protection

By Region

North America U.S.



Key Players

Addco

Agero, Inc.

Denso Corporation

EFKON GmbH

Hitachi, Ltd.

Garmin Ltd.

Thales Group

Xerox Corporation

Recardo

Sensys Networks, Inc.

Siemens AG

