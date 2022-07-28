eGRC Market foreseen to grow exponentially over 2021-2031 | KPMG, EY, SAP SE, Bwise, MetricStream Inc.

New York, 2022-Jul-28 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “eGRC Market” is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

eGRC is a framework for managing enterprise governance, risk, and compliance. It provides a holistic view of an organization’s risk and compliance posture, and enables businesses to make informed decisions about how to allocate resources to mitigate risks.

eGRC can be used to manage compliance with internal policies and external regulations. It can also be used to assess and manage risks associated with business activities.

Key Trends

There are a few key trends in eGRC technology. One is the move towards cloud-based solutions. This is driven by the need for organizations to be more agile and have greater flexibility in how they manage their compliance programs. Another trend is the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning to help organizations automate their compliance processes. This is seen as a way to improve efficiency and accuracy, and to reduce the cost of compliance.

Market Segments

By Component

Software

Services

By Software

Audit Management

Compliance Management

Risk Management

Policy Management

Incident Management

Others

By Enterprise Type

Small and Medium Enterprise (SME)

Large Enterprise

Key Players

IBM

Deloitte

KPMG

EY

SAP SE

Bwise

MetricStream Inc.

Thomson Reuters

Wolters Kluwer

Protiviti

SAI Global

ProcessGene

