Computer Aided Engineering Market Revenue Opportunities and Gross Margin Analysis By 2030

San Francisco, Calif., USA, July 28, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Computer Aided Engineering Industry Overview

The global computer aided engineering market size is anticipated to reach USD 19.19 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.8%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rapid growth of the wearable industry is likely to increase the use of CAE software in the electronics industry. The major players in the market are in search of new sources of revenue as the smartphone market is in the maturity stage. As a result, the demand for wearable technology has increased the demand during the forecast period.

Computer Aided Engineering Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global CAE market based on type, deployment model, end-use, and region:

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Automotive, Defense & Aerospace, Electronics, Medical devices and Industrial equipment, and Others.

In 2021, the automotive end-use industry held the largest market share of 30.05% in the global market and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of nearly 7.4% from 2022 to 2030.

The defense and aerospace end-use is expected to witness the highest growth rate of 10.4% over the forecast period, owing to the increasing use of CAE software.

The growing government spending in the defense & aerospace segment, for modernizing anti-terror equipment and mitigating security lapses, is anticipated to increase the growth of the segment.

Additionally, advanced technologies such as Color Noise Reduction (CNR) for truer colors, Backside Illumination (BSI) for high sensitivity, and High Dynamic Range (HDR) for smooth and crisp video, are anticipated to provide opportunities for electronics segment growth.

The medical imaging market is gaining traction in the market owing to its efficiency in diagnosing complex medical conditions.

is gaining traction in the market owing to its efficiency in diagnosing complex medical conditions. The rising prevalence of critical and chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases & cancer, and increasing awareness of early diagnosis are the key factors driving the demand for imaging systems in healthcare facilities.

Based on the Deployment Model Insights, the market is segmented into On-premise and Cloud Based.

In 2021, the on-premise segment held a market share exceeding 66.02% in the global market and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of nearly 6.7% from 2022 to 2030.

Cloud computing offers easy access to data, vast space for data storage, and security. Moreover, cloud-based CAE, offered as a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), renders application-specific solutions to the CAE users. Hence, the cloud-based deployment model is expected to portray a high growth rate during the projected period.

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Finite Element Analysis (FEA), Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD), Multibody dynamics and Optimization & simulation.

In 2021, the FEA segment accounted for a market share of more than 50.91% and is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Computational fluid dynamics involves the qualitative prediction of fluid flow using mathematical modeling and software tools.

Computer Aided Engineering Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The companies are offering specialized products and services to their customers at premium prices. This is expected to maintain the low bargaining power of the buyers. They are aiming to create a strong customer base by investing in sales and marketing.

Some prominent players in the Global Computer Aided Engineering market include:

ANSYS, Inc.

Altair Engineering

Autodesk, Inc.

Bentley Systems, Inc.

Dassault Systemes

ESI Group

Exa Corporation

Mentor Graphics Corporation (A subsidiary of Siemens AG)

MSC Software Corporation (A subsidiary of Hexagon AB)

Siemens AG

Order a free sample PDF of the Computer Aided Engineering Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.