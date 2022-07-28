Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market 2021 Growth, Trends, Leading Players and Business Insights Forecast to 2031 | Braskem, BASF, DowDuPont, Celanese Corporation, Total Corbion

New York, 2022-Jul-28 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market” is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Bioplastics are plastics made from renewable resources, such as corn starch, sugar cane, or vegetable oils. Biopolymers are a type of bioplastic made from polymers that are derived from renewable resources. Sugars, for example, can be used to create polymers that are then used to make plastics.

Key Trends

The key trends in bioplastics and biopolymers technology are:

Bioplastics and biopolymers are being used in an increasingly diverse range of applications, as their properties make them suitable for a wide range of uses. In particular, they are being used more and more in packaging applications, as they offer a more sustainable alternative to traditional plastics.

Recycling and composting of bioplastics and biopolymers is also becoming more common, as these materials are generally biodegradable and therefore more environmentally friendly than traditional plastics. Finally, there is an increasing awareness of the environmental benefits of bioplastics and biopolymers, as they offer a more sustainable option for a wide range of applications.

Key Drivers

Bioplastics and biopolymers are a type of plastic that is derived from renewable sources, such as plant starch or cellulose. These plastics are often compostable or recyclable, making them a more sustainable option than traditional plastics. The market for bioplastics and biopolymers is expected to grow in the coming years, driven by factors such as increasing environmental awareness, stringent government regulations, and the growing demand for sustainable packaging solutions.

Market Segments

By Type

Biodegradable

Non-Biodegradable

Others

By End-Use Industry

Packaging

Consumer Goods

Automotive and Transportation

Textile

Agriculture

Others

Key Players

Braskem

BASF

DowDuPont

Celanese Corporation

Total Corbion

Novamont

Biome Bioplastics

Mitsubishi Chemical Holding Corporation

Biotec

