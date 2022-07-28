EV Battery Market Growth, Demand, Key Players Analysis and Forecast to 2031 | BYD, LG Chem, Samsung SDI, Hitachi Chemical

New York, 2022-Jul-28 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “EV Battery Market” is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

An EV battery is a type of battery that is used to power electric vehicles. EV batteries are typically made of lithium-ion. Lithium-ion batteries are able to store a large amount of energy, making them ideal for electric vehicles. EV batteries typically have a lifespan of around 10 years, but this can vary depending on how often the vehicle is used.

Key Trends

The key trends in EV Battery technology are:

Increased range and performance: Recent advances in battery technology have resulted in significant increases in the range and performance of electric vehicles. The latest generation of EV batteries can provide up to 400 miles of range on a single charge, and can recharge much faster than older models.

Decreased cost: The cost of EV batteries has been falling rapidly in recent years, making electric vehicles much more affordable. The latest generation of batteries can cost as little as $100 per kilowatt-hour, which is down from $1000 per kilowatt-hour just a few years ago.

Improved safety: EV batteries have become much safer in recent years, thanks to advances in technology and manufacturing. The latest generation of batteries is much less likely to catch fire or explode than older models.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the EV battery market are the government regulations, the falling prices of batteries, and the increasing range of electric vehicles.

The government regulations are the most important driver of the EV battery market. The regulations are designed to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles and to reduce the emissions from transportation. The regulations require that a certain percentage of the vehicles sold in a country must be electric vehicles. This has led to a large increase in the demand for EV batteries.

Market Segments

By Battery Type

Lead-acid Battery

Lithium-ion Battery

Other

By Vehicle Type

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Key Players

Panasonic

BYD

LG Chem

Samsung SDI

Hitachi Chemical

Toshiba

NEC

GS Yuasa

A123 Systems

Contemporary Amperex

Primearth EV Energy Co., Ltd.

