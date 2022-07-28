Concentrated Solar Power Market Size, Demand, Growth, COVID 19 Impact Analysis, Share, Revenue and Forecast 2031

New York, 2022-Jul-28 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Concentrated Solar Power Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Concentrated solar power (CSP) technology uses mirrors or lenses to concentrate sunlight onto a small area to produce heat. This heat is then used to generate electricity in a steam turbine or engine. CSP systems can be used to power a single home or business, or they can be used on a much larger scale to power entire cities.

There are several different types of CSP technology, each with its own advantages and disadvantages. The most common type of CSP is parabolic trough technology, which uses long, curved mirrors to concentrate sunlight onto a central receiver tube. Parabolic trough systems are the most mature CSP technology, and they are currently the only type of CSP in commercial operation at utility-scale.

Key Players

Abengoa Solar

BrightSource Energy

First Solar

SolarReserve

Schott Solar

Solar Millennium

Solel

Key Trends

The main advantage of CSP over other solar power technologies is that it can be used to store energy, in the form of heat, which can then be used to generate electricity even when the sun is not shining. This makes CSP an attractive option for providing power at night or during periods of cloudy weather.

A number of different CSP technologies are currently in use or under development. The most common are parabolic troughs, solar towers, and parabolic dishes.

Parabolic troughs are the most mature CSP technology, with commercial plants in operation for over 20 years. They consist of long, curved mirrors that focus sunlight onto a receiver tube, which contains a fluid that is heated to a high temperature. The hot fluid is then used to generate steam, which drives a turbine to produce electricity.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the CSP market are the same drivers that are driving the growth of the renewable energy market as a whole: the declining cost of renewable energy technology, the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and the need to diversify the energy mix.

The declining cost of CSP technology is making it increasingly competitive with other forms of generation, such as natural gas. In some cases, CSP is already the cheapest option for new generation. The levelized cost of electricity from CSP is expected to continue to decline as technology improves and more projects are built.

Market Segments

By Technology:

Solar Power Tower

Linear Concentrating Systems

Stirling Dish technology

By Operation Type:

Stand-alone Systems

With Storage

By Capacity:

Less than 50 MW

50 MW to 99 MW

100 MW and above

By Ownership:

Captive

Independent Power Producer

Utility

