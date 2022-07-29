Anime Market Share : Global Key Findings, Industry Demand, Regional Analysis, Key Players Profiles, Future Prospects and Growth Forecasts to 2031

New York, 2022-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Anime Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Anime is a popular form of animation originating from Japan. It is characterized by distinctive characters and settings, as well as by its focus on relationships, emotions, and themes of human interest.

One of the most common examples of anime technology is the mecha, a giant robot that is often piloted by a main character. These massive machines are used for a variety of purposes, from battle to transportation. They are often equipped with a variety of weapons and abilities, making them a force to be reckoned with.

Key Players

Funimation

Crunchyroll

Viz Media

Aniplex of America

Bandai Namco Entertainment

Sunrise

Kinema Citrus

Key Trends

The anime market has seen a number of key trends in recent years, both in terms of technology and consumer behavior.

The most significant trend has been the increasing popularity of streaming services such as Netflix and Crunchyroll. This has led to a boom in the number of anime titles being produced, as well as a significant increase in the number of international viewers.

Another key trend has been the increasing use of social media and other digital platforms to promote anime. This has allowed for a more global and immediate reach for anime titles, and has also helped to create a more engaged and active fan base.

Finally, there has been a trend towards more adult-oriented and mature anime titles in recent years. This has been driven in part by the growing popularity of the medium among older viewers, as well as a desire by producers to explore more complex and adult themes.

Key Drivers

The anime market is driven by several factors, including the popularity of Japanese culture, the appeal of anime’s unique style, and the growing demand for streaming anime content.

The popularity of Japanese culture has been a major driver of the anime market. In recent years, Japanese culture has become increasingly popular in the West, thanks in part to the popularity of manga and anime. This has led to a growing demand for anime content, both in terms of streaming services and DVDs/Blu-rays.

The appeal of anime’s unique style is another key driver of the anime market. Anime has a distinctive look and feel that sets it apart from other forms of animation. This appeal has led to a growing number of people outside of Japan becoming interested in anime.

Market Segments

By Anime Type

T.V.

Movie

Video

Internet Distribution

Merchandising

Music

Pachinko

Live Entertainment

