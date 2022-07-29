Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market Analysis Industry Size Analyzed by Business Opportunity, Development, Growth Factors, Applications Analysis and Future Prospects

New York, 2022-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Pharmaceutical manufacturing technology is the process and machinery used to produce medications and other pharmaceutical products. This technology has evolved significantly over time, and today there are many different ways to manufacture pharmaceuticals. The most common methods of pharmaceutical manufacturing include chemical synthesis, fermentation, extraction, purification, and formulation.

Key Players

Pfizer

Roche

Novartis

Merck & Co.

GSK

Sanofi

Bayer

Boehringer Ingelheim

Eli Lilly

Key Trends

Some of the key trends in pharmaceutical manufacturing are:

Use of digital technologies such as cloud and AI in managing manufacturing processes Increased usage of Personalized Medicine Move towards low volume production Digitization of paper processes and documentation Increase in Continuous Manufacturing processes

Key Drivers

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases and the ensuing increase in the demand for drugs are expected to propel market growth.

The market is expected to be driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and diabetes. According to the World Health Organization, the number of people suffering from chronic diseases is expected to increase from 41% in 2010 to 50% by 2030.

The increasing demand for generic drugs is another key driver of the market. Generic drugs are cheaper than their branded counterparts and are expected to witness significant growth in the coming years. The patent expiration of several blockbuster drugs is also expected to contribute to the growth of the generic drugs market.

Market Segments

By Molecule Type

Large Molecules

Small Molecules

By Formulation

Tablets

Capsules

Injectable

Sprays

Suspensions

Powders

Other

By Routes of Administration

Oral

Topical

Parenteral

Inhalations

Other

By Therapy Area

Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs)

Pain

Diabetes

Cancer

Respiratory Diseases

Other

By Prescription

Prescription Medicines

Over-the-counter (OTC) Medicines

By Age Group

Children & Adolescents

Adults

Geriatric



