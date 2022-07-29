Supply Chain Analytics Market to Provide Lucrative Growth Opportunities with Revenue of $22.46 Billion By 2030

San Francisco, Calif., USA, July 29, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Supply Chain Analytics Industry Overview

The global supply chain analytics market size is expected to reach USD 22.46 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 17.6% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. Supply chain analytics is becoming popular as the demand for managing vast volumes of company data and its insights for strategic applications grows. As the demand for automation technologies and investment from technology developers grows, so does the demand for cognitive computing and Artificial Intelligence (AI). The growing awareness among businesses about the advantages of Supply Chain Analytics (SCA) in terms of improved visibility across the whole supply chain is fueling the demand for analytics solutions.

Supply Chain Analytics Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global supply chain analytics market based on solution, service, deployment, enterprise size, end use, and region:

Based on the Solution Insights, the market is segmented into Logistics Analytics, Manufacturing Analytics, Planning & Procurement, Sales & Operations Analytics, and Visualization & Reporting.

The sales & operations analytics segment captured a market share exceeding 29% in 2021. The need to optimize resource utilization and cost are vital considerations contributing to the overall segment growth in 2021.

Logistics analytics solutions assist in connecting transportation networks to forecast market demand and locate product supply points. The utilization of big data in supply chain analytics helps improve supply chain and logistics operations, effectively address customer requirements, and enhance customer satisfaction and loyalty.

in supply chain analytics helps improve supply chain and logistics operations, effectively address customer requirements, and enhance customer satisfaction and loyalty. The planning & procurement segment is anticipated to register considerable growth over the forecast period.

Based on the Service Insights, the market is segmented into Professional, Support & Maintenance.

The professional service segment held the highest market share of over 61.5% in 2021. To avoid data loss or theft, professional services must ensure that the new systems are compatible with the existing systems of numerous departments and integrate the new systems with the existing ones, increasing segment growth.

The support & maintenance segment is anticipated to register a promising CAGR over the forecast period.

Based on the Deployment Insights, the market is segmented into Cloud and On-Premise.

The cloud segment held the highest market share of more than 62% in 2021.

Cloud deployment increases flexibility and allows the large-scale customization of products and services for organizations. The industry is particularly opting for big data analytics solutions due to their benefits in data safety and risk analysis.

Based on the End-Use Insights, the market is segmented into Retail & Consumer Goods, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Transportation, Aerospace & Defense, High Technology Products and Others.

The manufacturing segment held the highest market share of over 24% in 2021.

The global demand for efficient supply networks is going to be driven by the expanding e-commerce industry, as well as the integration of big data and machine learning into supply chain analytics. Over the forecast period, this is expected to drive the retail & consumer goods segment.

Based on the Enterprise Size Insights, the market is segmented into Large Enterprise and Small & Medium Enterprises.

The large enterprise segment led the market with the highest revenue share of over 60% in 2021. The increased demand for strong monitoring solutions and automation capabilities for resource allocation and strategic decision-making boosted the growth of the segment.

The growing adoption of information technology infrastructure by SMEs to enable digital services across different business channels in SMEs is also expected to drive the growth of the segment over the forecast period.

Supply Chain Analytics Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Market players are pursuing various growth strategies such as new product development, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, and collaborations to stay competitive and expand their reach in the global market.

Some prominent players in the Global Supply Chain Analytics market include:

Accenture PLC

Aera Technology

Birst, Inc.

Capgemini SA

Genpact Limited

International Business Machines Corporation

JDA Software Group, Inc.

Kinaxis

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Maersk Group

Manhattan Associates, Inc.

Order a free sample PDF of the Supply Chain Analytics Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.