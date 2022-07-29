Food Encapsulation Market Demand, Overview, Size, Trend, and Cargill, Incorporated, BASF SE, DuPont, DSM, FrieslandCampina, Kerry, Ingredion, International Flavors & Fragrances

New York, Country, 2022-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ —

Food encapsulation is the process of enclosing a food or ingredient within a shell or coating. This can be done for a variety of reasons, such as to improve the food’s shelf life, to protect it from contamination, or to mask its taste or smell.

Key Trends

The key trends in food encapsulation technology are improved shelf life, controlled release, and targeted delivery.

Shelf life: One of the main benefits of encapsulation is the extended shelf life it can provide for food products. This is due to the fact that encapsulated ingredients are protected from oxygen, moisture, and other factors that can cause spoilage.

Controlled release: Another key trend is the ability to control the release of encapsulated ingredients. This can be used to regulate the flavor, texture, and nutrition of food products. For example, encapsulated spices can be released slowly over time to provide a more consistent flavor profile.

Market Segments

The Food Encapsulation Market is segmented by shell material, technology, application and region. By shell material the market is divided into polysaccharides, emulsifiers, lipids and proteins. Based on technology it is segmented into microencapsulation, nanoencapsulation and hybrid encapsulation. On the basis of application it is bifurcated into dietary supplements, function food products bakery products and others. Region-wise the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Market Players

The Food Encapsulation Market includes players such as Cargill, Incorporated, BASF SE, DuPont, DSM, FrieslandCampina, Kerry, Ingredion, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. IFF, Symrise and Sensient Technologies Corporation.

Key Drivers

Food encapsulation is the process of enclosing a food ingredient or compound in a shell or membrane. This process can be used to protect food ingredients from the environment, to mask their taste or smell, or to control their release.

The key drivers of the food encapsulation market are the increasing demand for convenient and processed foods, the need for improved shelf life and food safety, and the growing health consciousness among consumers.

The need for improved shelf life and food safety is driven by the increasing demand for fresh and healthy foods. Fresh foods have a shorter shelf life and are more susceptible to spoilage and contamination. Thus, the use of food encapsulation can help extend the shelf life of fresh foods and improve their safety.

