Structural Adhesive Tapes Market is set for lucrative growth during 2021-2031 | Size, Share, Demand and Opportunities Analysis

Global Structural adhesive tapes report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Structural adhesive tapes market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Structural adhesive tapes are a class of tapes that are designed to provide structural support in a wide variety of applications. These tapes are typically made from high-strength materials such as Kevlar or carbon fiber, and they are often used in applications where traditional fasteners would not be able to provide the same level of support. Structural adhesive tapes can be used to reinforce joints, attach components to surfaces, and provide additional support in a wide variety of other applications.

Key Trends

Some of the key trends in structural adhesive tapes technology include:

1. Increased use of high-strength adhesives: High-strength adhesives are becoming increasingly popular for use in structural adhesive tapes due to their superior bonding strength and durability.

2. Improved weather resistance: Newer formulations of structural adhesive tapes are designed to resist degradation from UV light and moisture, making them ideal for outdoor applications.

3. Increased use of environmentally friendly formulations: Many manufacturers are now offering structural adhesive tapes made from eco-friendly materials, such as recycled plastics.

4. Improved adhesion to difficult surfaces: Newer generations of structural adhesive tapes boast improved adhesion to difficult surfaces such as powder-coated metals and low-surface-energy plastics.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by resin type, backing material, end-use and region. By resin type, the market is classified into acrylics, rubber, silicone and others . By backing material, the market is divided into PVC, paper, woven/non-woven, PET and others . By end-use, the market is bifurcated into automotive, healthcare, electronics & electrical, renewable energy and others. By region the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world.

Key Players

The key players in the market are 3M, Avery Dennison Corporation, Berry Global Inc., Intertape Polymer Group, LINTEC Corporation, Lohmann GmbH & Co.KG ,Nitto Denko Corporation, Rogers Corporation, Scapa and Tesa SE.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the Structural Adhesive Tapes market are the growing demand for lightweight vehicles, the increasing use of composites in the automotive industry, and the growing construction industry.

The demand for lightweight vehicles is driven by the need to reduce fuel consumption and emissions. Composites are used in the construction of lightweight vehicles to reduce weight and improve fuel efficiency. The use of composites in the automotive industry is growing due to the benefits they offer in terms of weight reduction, stiffness, and impact resistance. The construction industry is another major driver of the Structural Adhesive Tapes market as these tapes are used in a variety of applications such as bonding, sealing, and reinforcement.

