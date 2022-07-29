Matcha Tea Market sales are expected to expand at a CAGR of almost 10% by 2031

A recent report by Fact.MR establishes that the market for matcha tea is expected to surpass US$ 5 Bn in the projected forecast period 2021-2031. As per the report, a CAGR of nearly 10% has been projected for the market in the forthcoming decade.

From 2016 to 2020, matcha tea sales expanded at a CAGR of around 8%, closing in at nearly US$ 2 Bn by the end of the historical period. Growth prospects have been further accelerated with the onset of COVID-19, as consumers increasingly opt for healthy beverage consumption.

Analysis concludes that matcha tea applications will abound in sectors such as skincare, desserts and healthcare industries respectively. Their antioxidant and nutritional properties are boding well for matcha tea sales. Also, manufacturers are focusing on offering the products in different packaging. This, in turn, has increased the reliability and usability factor of matcha tea.

Matcha Tea Market – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Matcha Tea market evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Matcha Tea market are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Matcha Tea supplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

The research is beneficial for shareholders in Matcha Tea, including investors, manufacturers, service providers, distributors, and suppliers, and can help them in developing suitable business strategies to flourish in the market.

Insights and wisdom presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts.

Competitive Landscape

Afton Chemical Corporation, BASF SE, BRB International, Chevron Oronite Company, LLC, Infineum International Limited are the prominent stakeholders in the Matcha Tea market. Top five players accounted for nearly one-fourth of the market share in 2018. Players are focusing on emerging economies to gain huge profits and have been focusing on contracts with distributors in the region. Prominent players are striving to create a monopoly by offering innovative products to sustain extreme pressure and anti-corrosion properties for industrial use. Furthermore, increasing off-road applications in agriculture, construction, mining, forestry and heavy machinery will provide remunerative opportunities to market players.

Post covid consumer spending on Matcha Tea: the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19.

the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. Matcha Tea demand outlook: As per the study, the demand for Matcha Tea will grow through 2030.

Matcha Tea historical volume analysis: insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2020 – 2030.

Matcha Tea consumption by demographics: consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

Matcha Tea Market Segmentations:

Key players for matcha tea include AIO Tea Company, ITO EN ltd., Tata Consumer Products., Starbucks Corporation, Unilever PLC, Encha, Sasaki Green Tea Ltd, Mizuba Tea Co, Tenzo Tea, Green Food Corporation, Marukyu Koyamaen Co Ltd, Kissa Tea, Midori Spring Ltd.

For instance, in June 2021, Starbuck Corporation launched 47 Jimoto Frappuccino blended beverage series to celebrate its 25th anniversary in Japan. These beverages pay tribute to the different cultures and tastes of Japan.

