IEMLabs Provides Cyber Security Courses Training in Kolkata with 100% job Assistance

Kolkata, India, 2022-Jul-30 — /EPR Network/ — Located in Kolkata, IEMLabs is gaining huge popularity for providing the best cyber security courses. It is a dedicated computer training center which is mainly offering cyber security courses at the best rate in Kolkata with a job guarantee. Each year the center enrolls countless students in the courses. Apart from the cyber security course, the training institute includes more courses. The cyber security course is an effective one to get a job easily.

IEMLabs is the leading center for cyber security courses. The course is available both offline and online mode. Students from all over the country can join the course. The institute is managed by an expert team. The associated faculties are well aware of the recent industry need. The faculties are dedicated to preparing the students to suit the industry requirement. The job assistance facility of the institute makes the center one of the best places to begin a career.

Here, different types of cyber security courses are available, offline and online. Students are free to decide the course type and mode as well. The curriculum will be the same in both modes. The training center is equipped with the latest designed lab, which can be accessed by all the students for free. The infrastructure, technology, comprehensive teaching method, latest study material, and exam-based preparation make the institute and the course a worthy one. Students who will complete the courses will get assured jobs in different multinational companies. According to the spokesperson of the company, each student is a gem to them, and they want to offer a new generation that is more efficient and dedicated to their jobs. To know more about the institute and the courses, please visit https://iemlabs.com/product-category/cyber-security-courses/.

About IEMLabs:

It is an ISO-certified company that is associated with several renowned agencies and societies as well. Completing a course with the renowned center is always worthy to start a flourishing career. This Kolkata-based training center has already established countless students and the entire team is ready to guide more students in the upcoming sessions. To enjoy a friendly atmosphere, and abundant knowledge, IEMLabs is the best place for all.

Unit – 601, Godrej Genesis Building, Block EP & GP, Kolkata – 700091, West Bengal, India

Email: iema@iemlabs.com

1800-270-3002

https://iemlabs.com/