IEMSecure is the Best Copyscape Alternative Tool of 2022 for Checking Plagiarism Content

Auburn, USA, 2022-Jul-30 — /EPR Network/ — IEMSecure provides better suggestions than Copyscape in content checking. It also suggests tailored wordings to enhance the writing. It is not like EasyBib Free Plan which provides limited features. IEMSecure provides 25 free credits and there is no restriction. In the free version too, clients will get accurate results just like in the premium version. The best part of this plagiarism checker is that it has all the free features in its premium plans.

Exclusive Features of IEMSecure

This plagiarism checker supports a wide range of file types like docx, .txt, .pdf, .odt, .rtf, .htm and many more.

It also supports the Ticket Raising System through which the support team of IEMSecure connects with its users.

This content checker has also introduced IEMSecure Apps which allow users to check documents right on their mobile devices.

Thus, users now can check contents even when they are on wheels. The web application of IEMSecure has a better appearance on mobile devices than any other plagiarism checkers. Moreover, this plagiarism checker is a trustworthy brand, it maintains complete privacy of the contents. The contents that users check through IEMSecure will remain only his. Their team helps users to edit personal as well as work-related documents securely. Ensuring the security of contents is one of the aims of this content checker.

Visit https://www.iemsecure.com/copyscape-alternative for more details.

About the Website

IEMSecure is the plagiarism-checking website offered by IEM America Corporation. This plagiarism checker uses search engines for checking according to their terms and conditions. The website detects any kind of plagiarism in content. This plagiarism checker also helps to detect the sites that have copied the content of their client’s website. It also shows the sites that quote the contents of their clients. IEMSecure is widely used for checking plagiarism on online magazines, articles, blogs, a company’s website, or any kind of online content.

Contact Details

IEMSecure

Address: 6408 Elizabeth Avenue SE, Auburn WA 98092, USA

Phone Number: +1 (888) 607-0014 / +1 (206) 317 1731

Email: support@iemsecure.com

Website: www.iemsecure.com