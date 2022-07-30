Centurion University has a Strong Faculty Team for the BCom course on the Bhubaneswar Campus

Bhubaneswar, India, 2022-Jul-30 — /EPR Network/ — Centurion University of Technology & Management (CUTM) has on offer a B.Com course on its Bhubaneswar campus, which is imparted by a strong team consisting of knowledgeable and expert faculty members.

About the Course

Through the course, students can have enough understanding and knowledge of the basics of mathematics and science, which is important for the purpose of professional skills development. They can get proficiency in the integration of knowledge and be able to apply what they have learned in identifying issues as well as coming up with the best solutions.

Other than professional competence, they can have personal growth and improvement in intellectual maturity. They can understand various social conditions and cultures much better, and have more awareness of the same. They can also be more committed to the ethical development of the industry. The course can equip them with good graphic, oral, and written communication skills.

100% Placement Assurance

Once students manage to pass the course with success, they can be certified as graduates. They can have the assurance of 100% employment opportunities from this institution after completing the BTech program with success. This institution has close ties with many top organizations and companies such as Godrej, Dassault Systems, Capital First, Riaxe Systems, and many more. During campus selection, recruitment is carried out on the spot and students can be assured of getting internships and jobs in these eminent agencies during the programs or after their studies over.

Many students also have the skills, knowledge, and ability to open up their own businesses, backed by the commercial expertise and experience from the internships that they can get from CUTM. Some like to go for advanced studies, such as MCom.

About Centurion University Of Technology & Management (CUTM)

Centurion University of Technology & Management (CUTM) is a top academic institution in India, having two campuses located in Bhubaneswar and Vishakhapatnam. It is an accredited and approved academic institution.

For more details or for further enquiries, please visit https://cutm.ac.in/department/b-com-bbsr/.

For more details about engineering courses, visit https://cutm.ac.in/bhubaneswar/engineering-college-in-odisha/.

CENTURION UNIVERSITY OF TECHNOLOGY & MANAGEMENT (CUTM)

17, Forest Park, Bhubaneswar PIN – 751009, Dist: Khurda, Odisha, India.

Phone no: +91 (0674) 2596228

Fax no: +91 (0674) 2596229.

Facebook ID: m.me/centurionuniversity.

Email id: admissions@cutm.ac.in.

Website: https://cutm.ac.in/