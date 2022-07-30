TMI Announces Partnership with ABMC To Lead Talent Management Training in Africa

Austin, TX, 2022-Jul-30 — /EPR Network/ — Talent Management Institute (TMI), a world leader in talent management credentialing, announces partnership with Access Business Management Conferencing (ABMC) International Ltd., one of Africa’s most well-known business intelligence firms, which has become an authorized education provider to take the lead in talent management training across the continent.

Employers and organizations in Africa are jostling to find HR talent with the right adroitness. For the reason that HR professionals and leaders are presumed to go beyond their “standard” HR responsibilities and functions like hiring, training, and compensation. They are expected to take on leadership roles and support the organization’s efforts to adapt, endure, and prosper because they have grown to be a vital part of it. Nevertheless, traditional HR courses in business schools are lacking in the latest elements of talent management. In partnership with ABMC in Africa, TMI looks forward to bringing its cutting-edge standards, and certifications to empower HR professionals across several African countries, helping to create a culture that transforms talent management throughout all industries.

“Africa has great potential in talent management, there is still a lot of room for improvement. Partnership with TMI will aid ABMC to accelerate the development of HR professionals’ talent management capabilities for enduring success and solve Africa’s talent development challenges,” says Aariya Goel, VP – of Global Education at Edvantic.

About Talent Management Institute

TMI is a world leader in Talent Management credentialing and is globally credited for its contribution in transforming Talent Management into a profession of critical significance for international business and industry. TMI certifications for professionals and enterprise talent systems have emerged as an exemplar for qualifications that show leadership and excellence in the theory and practice of talent management.

The standards, credentials, and expertise of TMI are at the forefront of the transformation in how businesses use their human capital to achieve long-term success. TMI aims to do more than just use talent management to power 21st-century HR. The partnership with TMI implies building powerful, real-time connections to Talent Management thought and practice around the world, and gaining business advantage via world-class Talent Management standards, certifications, and knowledge.