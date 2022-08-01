Demand For Clay-Based Nanocomposites Is Set To Accelerate At An Impressive CAGR Of 20% Across The Assessment Period Of 2021 To 2031

Rockville, US, 2022-Aug-01 — /EPR Network/ —

Growth of theAccording to a latest report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider on polymer nanocomposites, the market is projected to reach US$ 9 Bn by 2031, surging at a CAGR of 16% over the coming ten years. polymer nanocomposites market is primarily driven by supportive government regulations for use of nanocomposites in packaging and food & beverages, thereby increasing demand from these end-use industries.

Polymer nanocomposites are used in the automotive industry to improve the durability of components such as headlamp covers, engine covers, tires, and interior and exterior components. Increase in demand for weight reduction in vehicles to enhance fuel efficiency has further driven demand for nanocomposites.

Asia Pacific emerged as a lucrative market for polymer nanocomposites, and the region is also expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Key countries such as Japan, India, and China are propelling the growth of nanocomposites in the Asia Pacific region.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Market for polymer nanocomposites expected to grow 1.8X in value by 2031.

Demand for clay-based nanocomposites to surge at a CAGR of 20%

Market in North America holds close to 35% of global revenue share.

Market in China expected to reach US$ 3.3 Bn by 2031.

Industry in Japan expected to progress at 18.5% CAGR across assessment period.

Demand for carbon nanotube-based nanocomposites to heighten over coming 10 years.

Application of polymer nanocomposites in packaging industry to rise over coming years.

“Increasing applications of polymer nanocomposites in packaging and aerospace industries will heighten the remuneration of manufacturers over coming years,” says a Fact.MR analyst

Key Segments Covered in Polymer Nanocomposites Industry Research

By Type Carbon Nanotubes Metal Oxide Nanofiber Nanoclay Graphene

By Application Polymer Nanocomposites Used in Packaging Polymer Nanocomposites Used in Automotive Polymer Nanocomposites Used in Electronics & Semiconductors Polymer Nanocomposites Used in Aerospace & Defence Polymer Nanocomposites Used in Coatings Polymer Nanocomposites Used for Energy Polymer Nanocomposites Used in Sports & Healthcare

By Fiber Thermoplastics Thermosetting



Key Country-wise Inclusions

• US Polymer Nanocomposites Market

• Canada Polymer Nanocomposites Market Sale

• Germany Polymer Nanocomposites Market Production

• UK Polymer Nanocomposites Market Industry

• France Polymer Nanocomposites Market

• Spain Polymer Nanocomposites Market Supply-Demand

• Italy Polymer Nanocomposites Market Outlook

• Russia & CIS Market Analysis

• China Polymer Nanocomposites Market Intelligence

• India Polymer Nanocomposites Market Demand Assessment

• Japan Polymer Nanocomposites Market Supply Assessment

• ASEAN Polymer Nanocomposites Market Scenario

• Brazil Polymer Nanocomposites Market Sales Analysis

• Mexico Polymer Nanocomposites Market Sales Intelligence

The report covers following Polymer Nanocomposites Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Intradermal Injections market:

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Polymer Nanocomposites Market

Latest industry Polymer Nanocomposites Market with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key trends Analysis of Polymer Nanocomposites Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

Changing Polymer Nanocomposites Market demand and consumption of diverse products

Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Polymer Nanocomposites Market major players

Polymer Nanocomposites Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Polymer Nanocomposites Market demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

