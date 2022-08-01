Rockville, US, 2022-Aug-01 — /EPR Network/ —

The global meatainers market is estimated at USD 172 Million in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 301 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2032.

This report provides actionable and valuable market insights for beef retainers. Fact.MR latest report provides details on current market scenario in different regions along with historical data and market forecast. The report also provides information on sales and demand for the Beef Farmers Market across various industries and regions.

Pivotal role of packaging containers in the storing and transportation of fresh or processed meat keeps gaining significance in the global food industry. The essential utility of these “meatainers” in eliminating the risks of secondary contamination of meat and providing the required strength and durability is valued by meat production companies across the globe. Fact.MR estimates that the worldwide sales of meatainers will bring in over US$ 210 million revenues by the end of 2026. However, the report reveals a moderate growth in demand for meatainers in the coming years. During the period, 2017-2026, the global market for meatainers is pegged to register a modest CAGR of 4.4% in terms of volume.

The global meatainers market accounts for ~2.9% of the global industrial packaging market in 2022. The global meatainers market is estimated to have an absolute $ opportunity of USD 129 Million during the forecast years of 2022-2032.

Key Deterrents for Growth of Global Meatainers Market

Through 2026, the subtle growth foreseen for global meatainers market will be instrumented by the impact of several industry trends, manufacturing challenges and regulatory developments.

Being heavy duty in nature, meatainers are widely used to store and convey large volumes of meat, albeit, their rigidity creates challenges for transportation

Lack of proper handling features is a key shortcoming for majority of meatainers manufactured worldwide

Meat processing units and raw production facilities are becoming consolidated, which is eventually lowering the use of meatainers for short-term storage and single-trip transportation

In addition, companies manufacturing meatainers are facing challenges in replacing the low-cost staples with expensive high-performance adhesives for eliminating the risks of secondary contamination

Several companies in the global meatainers market are striving to fuel their business growth by providing customized solutions. Making the production of meatainers cost-effective is also a key strategy employed by market players to cope from the brunt of such deterrents.

Competitive Landscape: Top Companies in Meatainers Market

The global meatainers market is highly fragmented and competitive owing to the existence of many domestic and regional players. Various marketing strategies are adopted by key players such as mergers and acquisitions, expansions, collaborations and partnerships.

Also, new product development as a strategic approach is adopted by the leading companies to upscale their market presence among consumers. These strategies have resulted in the incorporation of advanced meatainers.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about price points of top manufacturers of meatainers market positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion in the recently published report.

For instance:

ABBE Corrugated and CMC have taken a leap by offering automated packaging in tandem with a 3D packaging solution in 2020 , which has exceeded expectations. The company has achieved great success by supporting leading e-commerce players in the adoption of automated packaging technologies, providing tailored packaging solutions from smallest to largest consumers.

and have taken a leap by offering automated packaging in tandem with a 3D packaging solution in , which has exceeded expectations. The company has achieved great success by supporting leading e-commerce players in the adoption of automated packaging technologies, providing tailored packaging solutions from smallest to largest consumers. Meatainers launched by DS Smith recently is corrugated cardboard which comes up with block bottomed liners and provides the benefits of sesame tape integrated banding. These meatainers eliminate the risks of contamination from metal staples. Their industrial meat packaging options are used widely throughout the meat industry as they can suit any size of the pallet and is a cost-effective solution.

