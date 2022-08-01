Sales Of Infrared Detector Sensors Are Slated To Accelerate At A High CAGR Of 7.7% By 2031

Market Snapshot

The global infrared detector market is valued at around US$ 463 Mn at present. Sales of infrared detector sensors are slated to accelerate at a high CAGR of 7.7% to top US$ 968 Mn by 2031.

Demand for long wave infrared detectors is likely to increase at an even higher CAGR of 8% over the assessment period of 2021 to 2031. The global sensors market was valued at US$ 180 Bn in 2020, with infrared detector sales accounting for just around 0.23%; however, this share is expected to increase over the decade.

Revenue Analysis of Infrared Detectors from 2016 to 2020 Compared to Demand Outlook for 2021 to 2031

Infrared detectors are mainly used in motion and people sensing applications, which are expected to lead market growth over the coming years. Sales of consumer electronics are rising with each passing year, and application of infrared detectors in this sector is likely to grow 2X over 2021-2031.

Increasing use of infrared detectors in areas such as museums, homes, airports, libraries, and retail shops to count people and detect motion had subsidized its dominance in the market. Rise in the utilization of smart homes devices is slated to boost the need for such detectors.

  • North America is a prominent regional due to rising demand for infrared detectors in the U.S., which is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.6& through 2031.
  • The South Asia & Oceania region holds a market value of around US$ 87 Mn currently, owing to high rate of technology adoption.
  • The East Asia and Europe regions have contributed significantly to the demand growth of infrared detectors, and accounted for around 25% and 14.5% market share in 2020, respectively.
  • The top 5 providers of infrared sensing detectors held around 15% to 20% market share in 2020, as the market is fairly fragmented.

How Will Availability of Substitute Technologies Impact Infrared Detector Demand?

In most chemical industries, infrared detection systems are used to identify or detect the leakage of gas. Though, catalytic detectors are acting as a substitute for infrared detectors to detect gas. Catalytic detectors consist of a heating coil paired as active and reference; the active type of element is embedded in a catalyst.

The main advantage of catalytic type of detectors is that they can recognize hydrogen gas, whereas infrared detector cannot. Besides, these detectors have a long lifecycle with less maintenance cost, standardized patterns, are easy to install, and simple to operate.

Key Market Segments Covered in Infrared Detector Industry Research

  • By Spectral Range

    • Short Wave Infrared Detectors
    • Mid-Wave Infrared Detectors
    • Long Wave Infrared Detectors

  • By Technology

    • Mercury Cadmium Telluride
    • Indium Gallium Arsenide
    • Pyroelectric
    • Thermopile
    • Micro Bolometers
    • Others

  • By Application

    • Infrared Detectors for Automotive
    • Infrared Detectors for Consumer Electronics
    • Infrared Detectors for Medical
    • Infrared Detectors for Military
    • Infrared Detectors for Security

Competitive Landscape

According to the infrared detector industry analysis, IR detector manufacturers and suppliers have focused on expansion, investments, acquisitions, delivery, portfolio expansion, and brand development.

Some of the key developments are:

  • In 2021, Lynred launched new miniature type of infrared detector named Galatea MW, having the features of SWAP (Size, Weight, and Power). This newly launched product is compatible with existing optics and easy to integrate in military applications.

