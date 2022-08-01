Sales Of Infrared Detector Sensors Are Slated To Accelerate At A High CAGR Of 7.7% By 2031

Rockville, US, 2022-Aug-01 — /EPR Network/ —

Market Snapshot

The global infrared detector market is valued at around US$ 463 Mn at present. Sales of infrared detector sensors are slated to accelerate at a high CAGR of 7.7% to top US$ 968 Mn by 2031.

Demand for long wave infrared detectors is likely to increase at an even higher CAGR of 8% over the assessment period of 2021 to 2031. The global sensors market was valued at US$ 180 Bn in 2020, with infrared detector sales accounting for just around 0.23%; however, this share is expected to increase over the decade.

Request Sample https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7076

Revenue Analysis of Infrared Detectors from 2016 to 2020 Compared to Demand Outlook for 2021 to 2031 Infrared detectors are mainly used in motion and people sensing applications, which are expected to lead market growth over the coming years. Sales of consumer electronics are rising with each passing year, and application of infrared detectors in this sector is likely to grow 2X over 2021-2031. Increasing use of infrared detectors in areas such as museums, homes, airports, libraries, and retail shops to count people and detect motion had subsidized its dominance in the market. Rise in the utilization of smart homes devices is slated to boost the need for such detectors. North America is a prominent regional due to rising demand for infrared detectors in the U.S., which is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.6& through 2031.

through 2031. The South Asia & Oceania region holds a market value of around US$ 87 Mn currently, owing to high rate of technology adoption.

currently, owing to high rate of technology adoption. The East Asia and Europe regions have contributed significantly to the demand growth of infrared detectors, and accounted for around 25% and 14.5% market share in 2020, respectively.

and market share in 2020, respectively. The top 5 providers of infrared sensing detectors held around 15% to 20% market share in 2020, as the market is fairly fragmented. Request Customization https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7076