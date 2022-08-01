Sales Of Microwave Magnetrons Are Slated To Accelerate At A Steady CAGR Of 5.2% By 2031

Rockville, US, 2022-Aug-01 — /EPR Network/ —

Rapidly growing market of smart home appliances and communication applications will predominantly drive demand growth of microwave magnetrons. Rising demand for built-in oven and premium microwaves ranges are likely to speed up the need for efficient and powerful microwave magnetrons in the market.

Furthermore, with increasing interest towards modular kitchens and home decoration, demand for such products has amplified expressively, which is further likely to drive growth of the microwave magnetron market over the coming years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Pulsed magnetrons and continuous wave magnetrons are likely to witness sales of US$ 576 Mn and US$ 220 Mn by 2031, respectively.

Based on application, the lighting and heating segments in microwave magnetrons is anticipated to be the most lucrative with a market share of 43% % and 17%, respectively, by 2031.

Together, North America and Europe represented 56% of overall market share in 2020.

The market in South Asia & Oceania is valued at US$ 67 Mn, and expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period.

“Microwave magnetrons have gain traction due to their ability to achieve considerable process times as compared to other conservative processes,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Winning Strategy

Microwave magnetrons re widely used in numerous applications in several end-use industries for heating processes to generate plasma and drying. Also, demand for such products in the industrial sector has endured steadiness.

Overall outlook for the global microwave magnetron industry looks positive, with a stable brook of opportunities likely to develop for stakeholders to capitalize on. Market players are focusing on product modifications and channelizing their resources for developing more reliable and robust products. Along with that, they are leveraging partnerships developed with end users to gain higher market share.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global microwave magnetron market, presenting historical market data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031.

The study reveals essential insights by product type (pulsed magnetrons, continuous wave magnetrons, and others), by application (radar, heating, lighting, and others), and by end user (telecom industry, aerospace industry, defence industry, electronics industry, and mechanical industry), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

Microwave Magnetron Industry Report Scope

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2021-2031 Historical Data Available for 2016-2020 Market Analysis Value in US$ Mn, Volume in Units Key Regions Covered North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East Africa Key Countries Covered U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Germany

Italy

France

U.K

Nordic

Spain

Japan

China

India

Malaysia

Thailand

Australia

GCC Countries

South Africa

Turkey Key Market Segments Covered By Product Type

By Application

By End User

By Region Key Companies Profiled New Japan Radio Co. Ltd

Frigidaire

FURUNO

Richardson Electronics Pricing Available upon Request

