Sales Of Microwave Magnetrons Are Slated To Accelerate At A Steady CAGR Of 5.2% By 2031

Posted on 2022-08-01 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

Rockville, US, 2022-Aug-01 — /EPR Network/ —

Rapidly growing market of smart home appliances and communication applications will predominantly drive demand growth of microwave magnetrons. Rising demand for built-in oven and premium microwaves ranges are likely to speed up the need for efficient and powerful microwave magnetrons in the market.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request a sample

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7077

Furthermore, with increasing interest towards modular kitchens and home decoration, demand for such products has amplified expressively, which is further likely to drive growth of the microwave magnetron market over the coming years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • Pulsed magnetrons and continuous wave magnetrons are likely to witness sales of US$ 576 Mn and US$ 220 Mn by 2031, respectively.
  • Based on application, the lighting and heating segments in microwave magnetrons is anticipated to be the most lucrative with a market share of 43% % and 17%, respectively, by 2031.
  • Together, North America and Europe represented 56% of overall market share in 2020.
  • The market in South Asia & Oceania is valued at US$ 67 Mn, and expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period.

“Microwave magnetrons have gain traction due to their ability to achieve considerable process times as compared to other conservative processes,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request a sample

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7077

Winning Strategy

Microwave magnetrons re widely used in numerous applications in several end-use industries for heating processes to generate plasma and drying. Also, demand for such products in the industrial sector has endured steadiness.

Overall outlook for the global microwave magnetron industry looks positive, with a stable brook of opportunities likely to develop for stakeholders to capitalize on. Market players are focusing on product modifications and channelizing their resources for developing more reliable and robust products. Along with that, they are leveraging partnerships developed with end users to gain higher market share.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global microwave magnetron market, presenting historical market data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031.

The study reveals essential insights by product type (pulsed magnetrons, continuous wave magnetrons, and others), by application (radar, heating, lighting, and others), and by end user (telecom industry, aerospace industry, defence industry, electronics industry, and mechanical industry), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

Microwave Magnetron Industry Report Scope

Attribute Details
Forecast Period 2021-2031
Historical Data Available for 2016-2020
Market Analysis Value in US$ Mn, Volume in Units
Key Regions Covered
  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • East Asia
  • South Asia & Oceania
  • Middle East Africa
Key Countries Covered
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Germany
  • Italy
  • France
  • U.K
  • Nordic
  • Spain
  • Japan
  • China
  • India
  • Malaysia
  • Thailand
  • Australia
  • GCC Countries
  • South Africa
  • Turkey
Key Market Segments Covered
  • By Product Type
  • By Application
  • By End User
  • By Region
Key Companies Profiled
  • New Japan Radio Co. Ltd
  • Frigidaire
  • FURUNO
  • Richardson Electronics
Pricing Available upon Request

Full Access of this Report Is Available at

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7077

Key Segments Covered in Microwave Magnetron Industry Survey

  • By Product Type

    • Pulsed Microwave Magnetrons
    • Continuous Wave Magnetrons
    • Others

  • By Application

    • Microwave Magnetrons for Radars
    • Microwave Magnetrons for Heating
    • Microwave Magnetrons for Lighting
    • Others

  • By End User

    • Microwave Magnetrons for Telecom Industry
    • Microwave Magnetrons for Aerospace Industry
    • Microwave Magnetrons for Defence Industry
    • Microwave Magnetrons for Electronics Industry
    • Microwave Magnetrons for Mechanical Industry
    • The Microwave Magnetron Market report answers important questions which include:
      • What are some of the latent areas of investments in the Microwave Magnetron Market?
      • Which region is expected to emerge as showing the most attractive growth rate during the forecast period and which factors will be crucial to its growth?
      • What trends are likely to change the status quo of the positions held by leading players of the Microwave Magnetron Market in the not-so-distant future?
      • Which product/service/technology segments holds game-changing potential to dramatically shape the competitive dynamic in the Microwave Magnetron Market?
      • What are the strategies adopted by top players to retain their stronghold in the Microwave Magnetron Market?
      • Which strategic moves will new entrants adopt to gain a strong foothold in the Microwave Magnetron Market?

      For More Insights Of Fact.MR Trending Report:-

      https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2022/04/19/2424716/0/en/50-of-Brushless-DC-Motors-Revenue-to-be-yielded-by-Electricity-Generation-Applications-Fact-MR-Forecasts.html

      About Us:

      Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed . Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

      Contact:

      US Sales Office:
      11140 Rockville Pike
      Suite 400
      Rockville, MD 20852
      United States
      Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

      Corporate Headquarter:
      Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),
      Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
      Jumeirah Lakes Towers,
      Dubai, United Arab Emirates
      Email: sales@factmr.com
      Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com

       

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution