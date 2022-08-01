Clear Aligners Market overview by recent opportunities, growth size, regional analysis and forecasts to 2031 | Align Technology Inc, Dentsply Sirona, Institut Straumann AG, Henry Schein Inc

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Clear Aligners Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Clear Aligners Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Clear aligners are a type of orthodontic treatment that uses clear plastic trays to gradually move teeth into their desired position. Unlike traditional braces, clear aligners are nearly invisible and can be removed for eating, drinking, and cleaning. Treatment with clear aligners typically takes 9-15 months, depending on the severity of the dental misalignment.

Key Trends

The key trends in Clear Aligners technology are:

1. Increased accuracy: Clear Aligners technology has become more accurate over time, allowing for more precise treatment.

2. Increased customization: Clear Aligners can now be customized to each patient’s individual needs, which leads to better results.

3. Increased comfort: Clear Aligners are now more comfortable to wear, making them more popular among patients.

Key Drivers

There are a few key drivers of the Clear Aligners’ market.

First, the market is driven by the increasing demand for dental aesthetics. People are becoming more and more concerned about their appearance, and they are willing to spend more money to improve their smiles. Second, the market is also driven by the increasing awareness of the importance of oral health. People are realizing that oral health is important not only for their appearance but also for their overall health. Finally, the market is also driven by advancements in technology. Clear Aligners are now more comfortable to wear and are more effective than ever before.

Market Segmentation

By Distribution Channel

Direct Sales

Laboratories

Others

By Age-Group

Adults

Teenagers

By End-Use

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Others

By Region

North America US



Key Players

Align Technology Inc

Dentsply Sirona

Institut Straumann AG

Henry Schein Inc

TP Orthodontics Inc

Dyna Flex Inc

Great Lakes Dental Technologies

SCHEU DENTAL GmbH

