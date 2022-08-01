Catheters Market Overview, Trends, Growth, Demand, Key Players Analysis and Forecast to 2031 | Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Boston Scientific Corporation

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Catheters Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Catheters Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A catheter is a thin, flexible tube that is inserted into the body to drains fluids or to deliver medications. The tube is usually inserted through a vein, an artery, or the urinary tract. Once in place, the catheter can be used to draw blood, give fluids or medications, or relieve pressure from an area that is swollen or full of fluid.

Key Trends

One of the key trends in the development of catheters is the move towards miniaturization. This is being driven by the need for less invasive procedures, as well as the desire to reduce the risk of infection and other complications associated with larger devices. Another key trend is the development of more sophisticated materials that can better withstand the forces associated with insertion and removal, as well as the harsh environment of the body. These materials are often more expensive, but they offer significant advantages in terms of safety and efficacy.

Key Drivers

Some of the key drivers of the Catheters market include an aging population, the prevalence of chronic diseases, and technological advancements in the field of medical devices. The aging population is one of the key drivers of the Catheters market. This is because as people age, they are more likely to suffer from chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and kidney diseases, which require the use of catheters. The prevalence of chronic diseases is another key driver of the Catheters market.

Market Segments

By Product Type

Cardiovascular Catheters

Neurovascular Catheters

Urological Catheters

Intravenous Catheters

Specialty Catheters

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Stores

Retail Stores

By Region

North America US Canada



Key Players

Abbott Laboratories

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Boston Scientific Corporation

Johnson and Johnson

Medtronic Plc

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Teleflex Incorporated

