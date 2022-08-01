Tow prepreg Market Demand, Overview, Size, Trend, and ENEOS Holdings Inc., Arisawa Mfg. Co., Ltd., Toray Group, Crimson Composites

New York, Country, 2022-Aug-01 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Tow prepreg report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Tow prepreg market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Tow prepreg is a type of composite material made from fibers that are impregnated with a resin. The tow prepreg is then used to create composite parts by layering them and curing them under heat and pressure. The tow prepreg is often used in aerospace and automotive applications because it can be molded into complex shapes and provides a high strength-to-weight ratio.

Key Trends

The key trends in Tow Prepreg technology are:

1. Increased use of automation: In order to improve productivity and efficiency, there is an increasing trend towards the use of automation in the production of tow prepregs. This includes the use of robotics and other advanced technologies.

2. Increased use of composite materials: There is an increasing trend towards the use of composite materials in tow prepregs. This is due to the fact that composite materials offer superior strength and stiffness properties.

3. Increased use of high-performance fibers: In order to improve the performance of tow prepregs, there is an increasing trend towards the use of high-performance fibers. This includes the use of carbon fibers and other high-performance fibers.

Market Segments

The market is segmented into fibre type, resin type, end-use and region. By fibre type, the market is segmented into carbon, glass, and others. By resin type, the market is segmented into epoxy, phenolic and others. By end-use industry, the market is segmented into aerospace and defence, automotive and transportation, sports and recreational, oil and gas, and others. By region the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world.

Key Players

The key Players in the market are Teijin Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, SGL Carbon, TCR Composites, Inc., ENEOS Holdings Inc., Arisawa Mfg. Co., Ltd., Toray Group, Crimson Composites Ltd., Hexcel Company, and Porcher Industries

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the Tow Prepreg market are the growing demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles, the stringent emission norms, and the increasing adoption of carbon fiber composites in the automotive and aerospace industries.

The demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles has been increasing owing to the rising fuel prices and the stringent emission norms. Carbon fiber composites are being increasingly used in the automotive and aerospace industries owing to their superior strength-to-weight ratio and flexibility. Tow prepregs are used in the production of carbon fiber composites, and the market for tow prepregs is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

