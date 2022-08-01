Hair Accessories Market to record robust growth rate in coming 10 years | Goody Products Inc., Claire’s Conair, Corporation

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Hair Accessories Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Hair Accessories Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A hair accessory is an item used to enhance one’s appearance. Common hair accessories include headbands, hairpins, barrettes, and hair ties. While most hair accessories are designed for use with human hair, some can also be used with artificial hair extensions.

Key Trends

Hair accessories technology is constantly evolving to meet the needs of consumers. Some of the key trends in this area include:

1. Increased use of natural materials: Consumers are increasingly interested in hair accessories made from natural materials such as wood, stone, and shells.

2. Increased use of technology: Consumers are also increasingly interested in hair accessories that incorporate technology, such as Bluetooth-enabled hairbrushes and hair straighteners.

3. Increased use of customization: Consumers are also increasingly interested in hair accessories that can be customized to their specific needs.

Key Drivers

Some of the key drivers of the hair accessories market include the increasing popularity of DIY hairstyling, the rising trend of self-expression through hairstyling, the growing popularity of hair accessories as fashion items, and the increasing availability of hair accessories. The popularity of DIY hairstyling has been on the rise in recent years, as more people are opting to style their own hair at home instead of going to salons. This is especially true among millennials and Gen Zers, who are more comfortable with using hair styling products and tools to create their own unique looks. This trend has been further fueled by the rise of social media, which has made it easier for people to share hairstyling tips and tricks and find inspiration for new looks.

Market Segments

By Product

Clips & Pins

Headbands

Wigs & Extensions

Others

By Material

Leather

PU

Cloth

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets

General Stores

Online

Others

Key Players

Goody Products Inc.

Claire’s

Conair Corporation

H&M

Forever 21

Fromm International

Annie International Inc.

L. ERICKSON

Silke London

