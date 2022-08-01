Lecithin Market Top Players are Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland, DuPont Nutrition and Health

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Aug 01, 2022 — /EPR Network/ –

Lecithin Industry Overview

The global lecithin market size is expected to reach USD 1,068.8 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growth is majorly driven by rising demand for lecithin, which has compelled the end-use manufacturers to include it in their product formulations.

Lecithin Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global lecithin market report based on source, end-use, form, and region:

Based on the Source Insights, the market is segmented into Soy, Sunflower, Rapeseed and Others.

The soy segment dominated the lecithin market with the highest revenue share of over 79% in 2021. This is attributable to the growing food industry in regions of Europe and Asia Pacific due to the presence of extensive areas of land under soybean cultivation and production.

It is mainly used for manufacturing dairy products, ice creams, dietary supplements , infant formulas, bread, margarine, and other convenience foods. However, growing concerns regarding increasing cholesterol levels and allergic properties of soybean are expected to lower its demand during the forecast period.

Lecithin extracted from sunflower seeds is expected to witness an increased demand in the growing product category of healthy foods, owing to the wide range of benefits provided by the product. Also, the demand for sunflower lecithin is expected to remain high on account of its growing consumption for manufacturing supplements.

Based on the End-Use Insights, the market is segmented into Convenience Food, Bakery, Confectionary, Pharmaceutical, Personal Care And Cosmetics, Animal Feed, Industrial and Others.

The animal feed segment has dominated the lecithin market with the highest revenue share of more than 40% in 2021.

Lecithin is used in convenience food products to assist in binding fat and keeping it in suspension, improving hydration of high-protein ingredients, lowering the fat cap throughout the retort process, and enhancing dispersion of high-fat powders.

The confectionery segment consists of products that are mainly rich in sugar, such as chocolates, ice cream, gums, and caramels. Enhanced surface properties provided by lecithin boost its consumption in the confectionery segment.

Based on the Form Insights, the market is segmented into Liquid, Powder and Granules.

Liquid form dominated the lecithin market with the highest revenue share of more than 86% in 2021. This high share is attributable to a sharp rise in demand for liquid form from multiple end-use application industries, such as industrial coatings , cosmetics, food processing, and confectionaries.

While liquid form is used in several food products, either as a food additive or naturally, it is also consumed as a dietary supplement.

Lecithin powder is utilized as an ingredient in several end-use industries, namely feed, food & beverage, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals, among others. The product is frequently used in bakery and confectionery products.

Lecithin Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The global lecithin market is highly fragmented in nature and is facing intense competition. Market players are investing heavily in R&D activities related to technological advancements for process optimization, new product development, existing product portfolio expansion, and regional expansion. The competitive edge in the market lies in increased regional presence and establishing tie-ups with major end-users. Mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures can enable key players to expand their global presence.

Some prominent players in the Global Lecithin market include:

Cargill, Inc.

ADM

Lipoid GmbH

Bunge Limited

American Lecithin Company

Global River Food Ingredients

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Stern-Wywiol Gruppe GmbH & Co. KG

Haneil Soyatech Pvt. Ltd.

NOW Foods

Thew Arnott & Co. Ltd.

GIIAVA

AKK Soya International

Imcopo Food Ingredients B.V.

Sun Nutrafoods

Lasenor EMUL., S.L.

Sime Darby Unimills B.V.

LECICO GmbH

Wilmar International Ltd.

Yugen Chemicals

Barentz

Tianjin Hexiyuan Lecithin Technology Co., Ltd.

Orison Chemicals Limited

