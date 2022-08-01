Lecithin Market Top Players are Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland, DuPont Nutrition and Health

Posted on 2022-08-01 by in Industrial // 0 Comments

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Aug 01, 2022 — /EPR Network/ –

Lecithin Industry Overview

The global lecithin market size is expected to reach USD 1,068.8 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growth is majorly driven by rising demand for lecithin, which has compelled the end-use manufacturers to include it in their product formulations.

Lecithin Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global lecithin market report based on source, end-use, form, and region:

Based on the Source Insights, the market is segmented into Soy, Sunflower, Rapeseed and Others.

  • The soy segment dominated the lecithin market with the highest revenue share of over 79% in 2021. This is attributable to the growing food industry in regions of Europe and Asia Pacific due to the presence of extensive areas of land under soybean cultivation and production.
  • It is mainly used for manufacturing dairy products, ice creams, dietary supplements, infant formulas, bread, margarine, and other convenience foods. However, growing concerns regarding increasing cholesterol levels and allergic properties of soybean are expected to lower its demand during the forecast period.
  • Lecithin extracted from sunflower seeds is expected to witness an increased demand in the growing product category of healthy foods, owing to the wide range of benefits provided by the product. Also, the demand for sunflower lecithin is expected to remain high on account of its growing consumption for manufacturing supplements.

Based on the End-Use Insights, the market is segmented into Convenience Food, Bakery, Confectionary, Pharmaceutical, Personal Care And Cosmetics, Animal Feed, Industrial and Others.

  • The animal feed segment has dominated the lecithin market with the highest revenue share of more than 40% in 2021.
  • Lecithin is used in convenience food products to assist in binding fat and keeping it in suspension, improving hydration of high-protein ingredients, lowering the fat cap throughout the retort process, and enhancing dispersion of high-fat powders.
  • The confectionery segment consists of products that are mainly rich in sugar, such as chocolates, ice cream, gums, and caramels. Enhanced surface properties provided by lecithin boost its consumption in the confectionery segment.

Global lecithin market share, by form, 2021 (%)

Based on the Form Insights, the market is segmented into Liquid, Powder and Granules.

  • Liquid form dominated the lecithin market with the highest revenue share of more than 86% in 2021. This high share is attributable to a sharp rise in demand for liquid form from multiple end-use application industries, such as industrial coatings, cosmetics, food processing, and confectionaries.
  • While liquid form is used in several food products, either as a food additive or naturally, it is also consumed as a dietary supplement. 
  • Lecithin powder is utilized as an ingredient in several end-use industries, namely feed, food & beverage, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals, among others. The product is frequently used in bakery and confectionery products.

Lecithin Regional Outlook

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Central & South America
  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The global lecithin market is highly fragmented in nature and is facing intense competition. Market players are investing heavily in R&D activities related to technological advancements for process optimization, new product development, existing product portfolio expansion, and regional expansion. The competitive edge in the market lies in increased regional presence and establishing tie-ups with major end-users. Mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures can enable key players to expand their global presence.

Some prominent players in the Global Lecithin market include:

  • Cargill, Inc.
  • ADM
  • Lipoid GmbH
  • Bunge Limited
  • American Lecithin Company
  • Global River Food Ingredients
  • DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
  • Stern-Wywiol Gruppe GmbH & Co. KG
  • Haneil Soyatech Pvt. Ltd.
  • NOW Foods
  • Thew Arnott & Co. Ltd.
  • GIIAVA
  • AKK Soya International
  • Imcopo Food Ingredients B.V.
  • Sun Nutrafoods
  • Lasenor EMUL., S.L.
  • Sime Darby Unimills B.V.
  • LECICO GmbH
  • Wilmar International Ltd.
  • Yugen Chemicals
  • Barentz
  • Tianjin Hexiyuan Lecithin Technology Co., Ltd.
  • Orison Chemicals Limited

Order a free sample PDF of the Lecithin Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution