Industrial 3D Printing Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace Over 2021-2031 | Stratasys, 3D Systems, Materialise, EOS, GE Additive

Industrial 3D printing technology is an additive manufacturing process that creates three-dimensional objects by depositing material in layers. The technology has been used for decades in manufacturing and prototyping applications, but is now being used more frequently for end-use production parts.

Industrial 3D printers are generally faster and more precise than consumer-grade 3D printers, and can print in a wider range of materials, including metals, plastics, ceramics, and composites. Some industrial 3D printers are also capable of printing multiple materials simultaneously, or even creating complex structures with embedded electronics.

Key Trends and Drivers

The major drivers for the market include the need for on-demand manufacturing, shorter product life cycles, and customization of products.

The key trends in industrial 3D printing technology are:

Increased accuracy and detail

Increased speed

Increased ability to print in multiple colors

Increased ability to print on a variety of materials

Decreased costs

Market Segments

By Offering

Printers

Materials

Software

Services

By Process

Binder Jetting

Direct Energy Deposition

Material Extrusion

Material Jetting

Powder Bed Fusio

Key Players

Stratasys

3D Systems

Materialise

EOS

GE Additive

ExOne

voxeljet

SLM Solutions

Renishaw

Arcam AB

