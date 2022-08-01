Sleep Apnea Market Size and Growth Factors Research and Projection 2021-2031 | Braedon Medical Corporation, SomnoMed, ResMed Inc., Philips N.V.

Global Sleep Apnea Market is expected to reach $13.8bn by 2031 growing at a CAGR of 6.3% between 2021 and 2031.

New York, 2022-Aug-01 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Sleep Apnea Market” is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Surging prevalence of sleep apnea and related co-morbidities along with growing awareness regarding sleep disorders is amongst the major factors stimulating the overall market growth. Technological advancement is set to propel sleep apnea devices market growth during the forecast period. These advancements in oral appliances, oxygen devices, actigraphy systems have increased the sleep disorders treatment outcome and success rate.

The growing geriatric population due to increasing life expectancy is expected to lead to a rise in the prevalence of sleep disorders. Moreover, people with obesity and hypertension are more likely to develop sleep apnea. Aging is a major factor driving the market growth for sleep apnea devices. The elderly are the most at risk for developing this disorder.

Key Trends and Drivers:

1.The massive pool of undiagnosed patients of sleep apnea holds tremendous potential for the sleep apnea devices market. It is expected with the ongoing awareness campaigns and efforts, the untouched patients base would be diagnosed and treated for the sleep apnea.

2.This combined with increasing number of sleep clinics and sleep technicians globally is facilitating the growth of the market.

3.People’s sedentary lifestyles have resulted in an increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular illnesses, poor sleep habits, high-stress levels, and obesity.

Segmentation:

By Type

Therapeutic Devices Positive Airway Pressure Devices Automatic Positive Airway Pressure Devices Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Devices Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure Devices



Key Players:

Key companies in this market include:

Braedon Medical Corporation

SomnoMed

ResMed Inc.

Philips N.V.

BMC Medical Co. Ltd.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

Advanced Brain Monitoring Inc.

Devilbiss Healthcare LLC

Whole You, Inc.

