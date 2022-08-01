MPOS Terminals Market Size 2022 Latest Insights, Growth Rate, Future Trends, Outlook by Types, Applications, End Users and Business Opportunities to 2031

According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services MPOS Terminals Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031". Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

An MPOS (mobile point of sale) terminal is a device that allows businesses to accept card payments using a mobile phone or tablet. This can be done either through a physical card reader that is attached to the device, or by using the device’s built-in NFC (near-field communication) capabilities.

MPOS terminals are becoming increasingly popular as businesses look for ways to make it easier for their customers to pay. They offer a convenient and easy-to-use alternative to traditional point of sale terminals, and can be used in a variety of settings, such as retail stores, restaurants, and even at events.

MPOS terminals offer a number of benefits for businesses. They are easy to use and can be set up quickly. They are also less expensive than traditional POS systems. In addition, MPOS terminals can be used anywhere that accepts card payments, which makes them ideal for businesses that are on the go.

Key Players

  • Ingenico Group
  • First Data Corporation
  • Oracle Corporation
  • NCR Corporation
  • Diebold Nixdorf

Key Trends and Drivers
The major factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing adoption of mobile point of sale (mPOS) terminals by small and medium enterprises (SMEs). The mPOS terminals offer several benefits to the SMEs, such as easy setup, low cost of ownership, and portability. Moreover, the mPOS terminals are integrated with several features, such as inventory management, customer relationship management (CRM), and loyalty programs, which further help the SMEs to manage their business effectively.

The other factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing adoption of contactless payments. The contactless payments are fast, convenient, and secure, which are the major factors driving the growth of the market. Moreover, the contactless payments help to reduce the queue time and the chances of errors.

Market Segments

By Solution:

  • Hardware
    • Handheld terminal
    • Tablet
  • Software
  • Services

By Deployment

  • On-premise
  • Cloud-based

By Application

  • Entertainment
  • Healthcare
  • Restaurants
  • Retail
  • Events
  • Utilities

Reasons to buy MPOS Terminals Market Report:

  • Develop comprehensive understanding of market landscape – industry structure, value-chain, key players, trends, drivers, and challenges
  • Drive revenue and market-entry strategy by gaining insights into which segments and geographies are largest and likely to grow fastest
  • Formulate sales and marketing strategies by gaining understanding of competitors, their positioning, and strengths & weaknesses
  • Develop business and M&A strategies through understanding of latest trends and emerging players in the market
  • Refine your business plans by understanding impact of disruptions such as Covid-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict on the market 

