Wireless Charging Market top and key players current and future demand for 2021-2031 | Powermat, Momentum Wireless Power, Ossia Inc., Powercast Corp., Elix Wireless

New York, 2022-Aug-01 — /EPR Network/ — Global Wireless Charging Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Wireless Charging Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Wireless charging technology is based on the principle of electromagnetic induction. When an alternating current is passed through a wire, it creates a magnetic field. This magnetic field can then be used to induce a current in another wire, without the need for physical contact between the two wires.

Download Free Sample of Report:https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS20053

Wireless charging technology is used in a variety of applications, including electric vehicles, mobile devices, and medical implants. Electric vehicles use wireless charging to recharge their batteries without the need for a plug-in connection. Mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets, can be charged wirelessly using a charging pad or dock. Medical implants, such as pacemakers, can be charged wirelessly using inductive charging.

Key Trends and Drivers

The market is driven by the increasing demand for wireless charging in smartphones and other consumer electronics, and the increasing adoption of Qi standard in wireless charging.

Market Segments

By Implementation

Transmitters

Receivers

By Technology

Magnetic Resonance

Inductive

Radio Frequency

Key Players

Samsung Electronics

Robert Bosch GmbH

Energizer Holdings Inc.

Texas Instruments Inc

IDT Corporation

Murata Manufacturing Co

Evatran Group

Energous Corporation

Leggett & Platt

Powermat

Free Customization Available:https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS20053

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

• 10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions

• In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements

• Free consultation with lead analyst of the report

• Excel data pack included with all report purchases

• Robust and transparent research methodology

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com

Phone: +1-833-761-1700

Website: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/