Cloud Computing Market Insights by 2031 & Covid-19 Analysis | Key players Names: Amazon AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure

According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services "Cloud Computing Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031". Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies.

Cloud computing is a type of computing that relies on sharing computing resources instead of having local servers or personal devices to handle applications. Cloud computing is a model for enabling ubiquitous, convenient, on-demand network access to a shared pool of configurable computing resources (e.g., networks, servers, storage, applications, and services) that can be rapidly provisioned and released with minimal management effort or service provider interaction.

Key Players

Amazon AWS

Google Cloud

Microsoft Azure

IBM Cloud

Oracle Cloud

Alibaba Cloud

Rackspace

Salesforce

Key Trends

In the past decade, cloud computing has become an increasingly popular option for businesses and individuals alike. The appeal is clear: cloud-based services are typically more affordable and easier to scale than on-premises solutions, and they offer users the ability to access their data and applications from anywhere in the world. Here are the key trends in cloud computing industry:

The rise of hybrid cloud: A hybrid cloud is a mix of on-premises and cloud-based infrastructure and services. In the past, businesses that wanted to use the cloud had to choose between public cloud providers, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) or Microsoft Azure, and private cloud solutions, which are usually more expensive and difficult to set up. However, hybrid cloud has emerged as a popular compromise, giving businesses the best of both worlds. With hybrid cloud, businesses can keep sensitive data on-premises while taking advantage of the cost savings and flexibility of the public cloud for less critical workloads.

The growth of containerization: Containerization is a method of packaging applications so that they can be run in isolated environments, such as on a public or private cloud. This approach has several advantages over traditional virtualization, including improved portability and greater resource efficiency.

Key Drivers

There are various key drivers of cloud computing market which are as follows:

Increased adoption of cloud services by small and medium enterprises (SMEs): Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are increasingly adopting cloud services due to the numerous benefits offered by cloud computing such as reduced costs, scalability, and flexibility.

Growing demand for cloud-based applications and services: There is a growing demand for cloud-based applications and services such as cloud-based email, storage, and collaboration tools. This is due to the benefits offered by cloud computing such as pay-as-you-go pricing, on-demand scalability, and improved collaboration.

Increased awareness of cloud computing: There is an increased awareness of cloud computing among businesses and individuals. This is due to the growing number of media coverage and articles on cloud computing.

Market Segments

By Service Model

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

Platform as a Service (PaaS)

Software as a service (SaaS)

By Deployment Model

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

By Organization Size

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By Vertical

BFSI

IT and Telecommunications

Government and Public Sector

Retail and Consumer Goods

Manufacturing

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Others

